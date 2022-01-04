THE PURSUED, THE PURSUING, THE BUSY AND THE TIRED Tickets on Sale

Tickets to performances of The Pursued, The Pursuing, The Busy, and The Tired, the world premiere production of Signature Theatre's flagship education program, Signature in the Schools, are now on sale. Performances take place Monday January 24 at 7PM and Friday, January 28th at 8PM, tickets are $10 and are available for sale at SigTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 703 820 9771.

Written by DC area playwright Dani Stoller (Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Accepts With Pleasure) and directed by Signature's Education Director David Zobell (Signature in the Schools' Here's The Deal, UnResigned), the show features a cast and crew of 26 students from five Arlington County Public Schools who work alongside a professional actor, Regina Aquino (Folger Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Mosaic Theatre, Theatre Alliance), and Signature's professional designers and backstage crew to mount the production in Signature's MAX Theatre.

Using F. Scott Fitzgerald's masterful novel The Great Gatsby as a springboard, playwright Dani Stoller's world premiere play The Pursued, The Pursuing, The Busy, and The Tired is a sharp and biting look at authenticity, social media and the ways we try to find self-worth in the modern world. Crazy parties, high-end fashion, glamorous homes, fame. Through his social media feeds, high schooler Jason Carraway has seen it all and wants it all. Newly enrolled at the elite Dalton Prep, Jason moves from seeing the lives of the elite via social media to seeing it all in person. This is his chance to rise to the top and to have everything he's ever wanted. Or, at least, he hopes.

"Last year's Signature in the Schools production was a virtual production, filmed entirely on Zoom, and we could not be prouder of that production," said Director of Education David Zobell. "But we are overjoyed to be returning to live performances and to be doing so with Dani's smart and biting script, a timely plea to all of us to choose living real life over living life virtually. The students, as always, are knocking it out of the park with their work on this one."

In addition to the two public performances, there are also five student matinee performances between January 21 through 28 with free tickets given to schools across the DMV, and transportation for students participating from Arlington County Public Schools provided free by Signature. Schools are also given access to a curated website with further educational resources and lesson plans that comply with the Virginia Standards of Learning for English, Social Studies and Theater, as well as workshops taught by Signature Theatre teaching artists prior to attending the show - all of these materials are provided free of charge. The goal of the online resources and workshops are to enable the students to better understand the subject matter as well as to voice their own thoughts, experiences and feelings related to the production. There is a small number of tickets remaining for the free student matinees, for reservations email sigschools@sigtheatre.org. For Signature in the Schools educational resources visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/sis-2021-2022/.

In addition to playwright Dani Stoller, director David Zobell and guest artist Regina Aquino, The Pursued, The Pursuing, The Busy, and The Tired's professional artist team includes Choreography by Ashleigh King (Labor Heritage Foundation's Working the Musical, Woolly Mammoth's Teenage Dick), Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's RENT, Ain't Misbehavin') Costume Design by Alison Samantha Johnson (Signature's Escaped Alone, Keegan Theatre's Legally Blonde), Lighting Design by Tyrell Stanley (Phoenix Festival Theater's Godspell, ArtsCentric's Dreamgirls), Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Olney Theatre/1st Stage's The Royale) Properties Design by Rooster Sultan (Montgomery College's The Nether, Gainesville Theatre Alliance's Men on Boats), Assistant Direction and Dramaturgy by Matthew Taylor Strote (Washington Improv Theatre's (y)Our Town, ArtStream's Crimes of Fashion) and Historian and Dramaturg Joan Cummins (Historian at President Lincoln's Cottage and American University). Additional production crew from Signature's professional staff are Kerry Epstein (Stage Management Supervisor), Dan Kimble (Master Electrician), Tim Strickland (Assistant Master Electrician), Jim Gross (Production Manager) and Kimberly J. Scott (Assistant Production Manager). Professional teaching artists are Marshall Bailey, Katie Colletta, Matthew Crawford, Molly Kaufman, Holly C. Kelly, Anabel Milton, Lillian Moki, Justin Schmitz, Mallory Shear and Matthew Taylor Strote.

For more information visit: SigTheatre.org