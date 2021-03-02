Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regional Updates
Survey of Washington, D.C. Theatregoers Reveals Most Are Unwilling to Return to Theatres Until December

The majority of theatregoers (52%) said that they would not be willing to return to a theatre until December 2021.

Mar. 2, 2021  
To assist Washington, DC area theaters in planning for their re-openings, Limelight Insights by Shugoll conducted a survey of theatergoers on when they would likely consider attending theater again given their current assessment of the pandemic.

This is the third wave of a study initially conducted in early April 2020. The second wave was completed in early July 2020.

Limelight Insights by Shugoll developed a 10-minute online survey that was sent to its proprietary database. All who took the survey were over 21 years old, attend at least two professional theater productions in a typical year, and attend at least 1 professional theater production at local nonprofit theaters.

The majority of theatregoers (52%) said that they would not be willing to return to a theatre until December 2021. The percentage very likely to attend in September is 38%, 43% in October and 48% in November.

Only 18% are willing to attend the theater before a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available to the public and just 19% would attend before personally receiving the vaccine.

Additionally, fewer theatergoers this fall (29%) would be comfortable returning to the smallest theaters (under 125 seats) versus larger theaters (34%-38%).

Read the full report here.


