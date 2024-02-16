Spotlight: WORKING at Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron launches Working a musical adaptation of the Best-Selling Studs Terkel book about American Workers. Working paints a vivid portrait of the workers that the world so often takes for granted: the school teacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few.

Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, James Taylor, Micki Grant, and more. Creative Cauldron is producing the “localized version” of the Working script which gives companies the ability to add the stories and experiences from workers in their local community into the production. Director Matt Conner spoke about his concept for the show : “As Creative Cauldron embraces its move from South Maple Ave. to Broad St. next season, Working is the perfect moment to highlight the community of workers that have been a part of our journey for the past 14 years. ‘It takes a village’ will be on full display in this localized version of the show, saluting and celebrating Creative Cauldron and its place in the history of Falls Church.”

Working is showing Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm & 7:00pm Tier One $50, Tier Two $40, Students $25 Join us for Super Saver Sundays! Get $15 off your tickets on Sunday performances at 7:00pm (limited availability).