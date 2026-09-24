Spotlight: Jeff Goldblum at The Center for The Arts
Don't Miss Jeff Goldblum at Mason on 10/3!
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra bring a wickedly entertaining performance to Washington, DC on Saturday, October 3 at 8:30 p.m. at George Mason University's Center for the Arts.Buy Tickets now for this headline performance of the 21st annual ARTS by George!
Goldblum, best known for roles in Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and as the Wizard of Oz in the global box office hit Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has enjoyed a celebrated six-decade career spanning film, television, and stage. Founded more than 30 years ago, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra reimagines jazz classics and American Songbook favorites with signature charm and swing. Their acclaimed albums feature guest artists including Gregory Porter, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Fiona Apple, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Time Out raves, "Goldblum tickles the ivories as well as the audience… We're smitten."
ARTS by George! supports George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts student scholarships, the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performances at Mason season. Two ticket options are available:
Full Experience Benefit Ticket (5 p.m.): $350 for George Mason Alumni (with $275 in benefits) or $450 for individuals (with $275 in benefits). Includes performances and interactive exhibits by Mason Arts students and faculty, dinner with open bar, garage parking, premium orchestra tickets to the 8:30 p.m. concert, and a post-performance reception onstage with the artist.
Concert-Only Ticket (8:30 p.m.): $145, $105, or $75 (prices include fees). Admission to the evening performance only. The show runs approximately 90 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.
Learn more and purchase tickets through the ARTS by George! website, or contact George Mason University's Center for the Arts at 703-993-2787.
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