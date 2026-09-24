Spotlight: Jeff Goldblum at The Center for The Arts

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Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra bring a wickedly entertaining performance to Washington, DC on Saturday, October 3 at 8:30 p.m. at George Mason University's Center for the Arts.Buy Tickets now for this headline performance of the 21st annual ARTS by George!

Goldblum, best known for roles in Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and as the Wizard of Oz in the global box office hit Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has enjoyed a celebrated six-decade career spanning film, television, and stage. Founded more than 30 years ago, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra reimagines jazz classics and American Songbook favorites with signature charm and swing. Their acclaimed albums feature guest artists including Gregory Porter, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Fiona Apple, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Time Out raves, "Goldblum tickles the ivories as well as the audience… We're smitten."

ARTS by George! supports George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts student scholarships, the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performances at Mason season. Two ticket options are available:

Full Experience Benefit Ticket (5 p.m.): $350 for George Mason Alumni (with $275 in benefits) or $450 for individuals (with $275 in benefits). Includes performances and interactive exhibits by Mason Arts students and faculty, dinner with open bar, garage parking, premium orchestra tickets to the 8:30 p.m. concert, and a post-performance reception onstage with the artist.

Concert-Only Ticket (8:30 p.m.): $145, $105, or $75 (prices include fees). Admission to the evening performance only. The show runs approximately 90 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 20 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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