Video: THE SCORE Starring Brian Cox Now Playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company

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Shakespeare Theatre Company has posted a new promotional video for THE SCORE, its U.S. premiere production starring Brian Cox, now playing at Harman Hall in Washington, D.C. The video highlights Cox in the role of Johann Sebastian Bach as the production continues its run through October 25, 2026.

The play is set in spring 1747 and follows Bach as he reluctantly travels to the court of Frederick II, described in the production's materials as Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. When the king presents Bach with a musical puzzle, the composer must decide how far he is willing to go to meet the challenge without compromising his own principles. The video description frames the piece around a central question: how does art survive when despots rule.

Cox, known to television audiences for HBO's SUCCESSION, is directed by Trevor Nunn in the production, which marks THE SCORE's only American engagement. The Times of London has praised Cox's performance as bringing a

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