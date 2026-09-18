Video: THE SCORE Starring Brian Cox Now Playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company
The U.S. premiere pits the composer against the demands of an ambitious ruler.
Shakespeare Theatre Company has posted a new promotional video for THE SCORE, its U.S. premiere production starring Brian Cox, now playing at Harman Hall in Washington, D.C. The video highlights Cox in the role of Johann Sebastian Bach as the production continues its run through October 25, 2026.
The play is set in spring 1747 and follows Bach as he reluctantly travels to the court of Frederick II, described in the production's materials as Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. When the king presents Bach with a musical puzzle, the composer must decide how far he is willing to go to meet the challenge without compromising his own principles. The video description frames the piece around a central question: how does art survive when despots rule.
Cox, known to television audiences for HBO's SUCCESSION, is directed by Trevor Nunn in the production, which marks THE SCORE's only American engagement. The Times of London has praised Cox's performance as bringing a
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Lincoln Theatre (9/30-9/30)
|
GARBO: EL ACTOR QUE SAVÓ AL MUNDO (Garbo: The Actor Who Saved The World)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (9/03-9/27)
|
Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play
Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center (10/09-10/18)
|
Special Event: ARTS By George!: Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Center for the Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
The Second-Best School Shooting
NextStop Theatre (9/17-10/11)
|
Coming to America: An Immigrant Cabaret
ExPats Theatre (9/30-10/18)
|
Some Like It Hot
Bernard Family Theatre, Olney Theatre Center (9/18-11/08) VIDEOS
|
Stonewall's Bust
The Writers Center (10/09-10/25)
|
Rockville Little Theatre presents "Fences"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/30-5/09)
|
Bonnie and Clyde
The Arlington Players (9/05-9/20)