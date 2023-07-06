Shut Up Martha to Premiere At The CAPITAL FRINGE This Month

Shut Up Martha introduces contemporary audiences to Martha Mitchell, the wife of John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon's attorney general.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 1 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Tony-Winner Gavin Creel To Perform In Concert At The Kennedy Center Photo 3 Tony-Winner Gavin Creel To Perform In Concert At The Kennedy Center
Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 4 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour

Shut Up Martha to Premiere At The CAPITAL FRINGE This Month

"Shut Up Martha" will premiere at the CAPITAL FRINGE opening July 13 dramatizing the historic Watergate scandal.

Shut Up Martha introduces contemporary audiences to Martha Mitchell, the wife of John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon's attorney general. Known as the "Mouth of the South" for her tendency to listen in on her husband's conversations, she would then call reporters to dish what she had overheard.

Martha and John were campaigning for Nixon's re-election in June 1972 when five men were caught breaking into the Democratic National Committee's offices in the Watergate complex. When Martha called her journalist friend, Helen Thomas, Martha revealed two surprising things: that she was being kept against her will in a hotel room in California and that she knew one of the burglars. When Helen Thomas reported this call, it set off a political firestorm, leading to the historic downfall of an American president and the men around him.

Shut Up Martha is an official selection the Capital Fringe festival. Creator Jake Lipman stars as Martha Mitchell. She notes, "Martha was a big deal in her time - she was alarger-than-life presence in American politics. But sadly, few people knowabout her now. The more I learned, the more I was convinced her story wouldmake for compelling theater."

The cast features Matt Gibson (Wonka, I Am Harvey Milk), Jake Lipman (The Inn at Lake Devine, Relentlessly Pleasant), Jaya Tripathi (Mud), William Douglas Turner (Plot Device), and Loralee Tyson (The Deuce,Caught, Hometown) with understudies Santa Claire and Peter Kendall. The show is written and directed by Jake Lipman and Olivia M.Ragan, with lighting design by Camille Kashaka and sound design by Philip Rothman.

A New York/Washington Collaboration: The cast and crew of Shut Up Martha hail from both NYC and the DC metroareas, and the rehearsal process took place virtually and in both locales. The company reunites in DC this week to stage the world premiere of this limited run.

Shut Up Martha runs at the Capital Fringe's Squirt Theatre, 1050 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Tickets are $15 and available Click Here. Performances are Thursday eveing July 13 at 6:00 pm, Saturday morning, July 15 at 10:55 am, and Sunday eveing July 16 at 7:45pm. The play is under an hour.

Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com for press information and reservations. For further information including cast bios and directions to the venue, visit www.shutupmartha.com




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
RENT in Concert & More Lead Washington DCs July 2023 Top Picks Photo
RENT in Concert & More Lead Washington DC's July 2023 Top Picks

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for July 2023 include RENT, The Lion King, and more!

2
Interview: Theatre Life with Liz Mikel Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Liz Mikel

Today’s subject Liz Mikel is currently living her theatre life on tour playing Dr. Benjamin Franklin, delegate from Pennsylvania, in the Roundabout Theatre Company production of 1776. The show is currently running through July 16th at Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre.

3
AANIKAS ELEPHANTS to be Presented at the Tryon Fine Arts Center & Puppeteers of Americ Photo
AANIKA'S ELEPHANTS to be Presented at the Tryon Fine Arts Center & Puppeteers of America Festival

Feisty Elephant, Little Shadow Productions, and Pam Arciero Productions are presenting Aanika's Elephants at the Tryon Fine Arts Center, Tryon, NC, July 14th and 15th and opening the Puppeteers of America Festival at the University of Maryland, College Park on July 18th.

4
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang to Take Place This Saturday Night a Photo
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang to Take Place This Saturday Night at Highline RxR

The Capital City Showcase is returning with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment! The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show is this Saturday, July 8th at 7:30pm!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert | National Symphony Orchestra
Wolf Trap (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Madama Butterfly
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/17-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano de Bergerac
Synetic Theater (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (10/13-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tempestuous Elements
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Voctave
Hylton Performing Arts Center (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eileen Ivers
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/17-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You