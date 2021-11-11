Shoshana Bean and More Join National Council of Jewish Women's Feminist Benefit Concert

On Thursday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. EST, National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) will host Songs for Change, a virtual night of song, spirit and celebration with performances from Broadway favorites. Sirius XM On Broadway's Julie James will host the event, Adam Michael Tilford (Marie's Crisis, Elsie Fest) is the music director and Kenney M. Green (The Depot Theatre Company) is producing. Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked, Hairspray) will join the concert as a featured performer.

Performing arts such as theater and song have the ability to both entertain and move us. At the end of this long year, without in-person gatherings as a community, and after theaters were closed for safety, NCJW welcomes a selection of Broadway's brightest stars from "Wicked," "Waitress," "The Lion King," "Hairspray," "The Band's Visit" and more for a joyful and entertaining benefit concert that will inspire the audience to make change with a lasting impact.

The event will raise money for NCJW's ongoing work protecting the vote, ensuring a fair and independent judiciary and expanding access to abortion, including the newly launched 73Forward campaign. The campaign seeks to increase access to abortion services across the US, beginning with removing roadblocks to life-saving and safe medication and self-managed abortion.