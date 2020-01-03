Shakespeare Theatre Company Has Announced Casting For TIMON OF ATHENS

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced casting for Artistic Director Simon Godwin's directorial debut at the Theatre-a restaging of his recent acclaimed production of Timon of Athens, a co-production with Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA), produced in association with The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). Timon of Athens will be onstage at the Michael R. Klein Theatre at the Lansburgh starting February 20 and running until March 22, 2020.

Kathryn Hunter, the shapeshifting, Olivier Award-winning actress who has portrayed several of Shakespeare's kings, reprises the role of Timon, which she first performed at the RSC last February. "Her performance brings a generosity of spirit that this story needs," explains Godwin. "Kathryn's performance enlivens this forgotten Shakespeare play as a zeitgeist work, a reversed fairytale for our own economic times. I am thrilled to work with her again to bring Timon to new audiences. "

As played by the "preternaturally talented" (Slant Magazine) Hunter, Timon's fury and pity move us in equal measure. Timon is a wealthy philanthropist and Athenian influencer who loses her prestige, power, and friends when bankruptcy beckons. Taking to the forest, she becomes a lowly and lonely hermit. Godwin's daring take on this rarely produced play yields "a parable for our times ... and perhaps a nifty touchstone for spiritual renewal" (Daily Telegraph).

Joining Hunter in Timon of Athens are several actors returning to STC, including YONATAN GEBEYEHU; who most recently played an irreverent God in Everybody, actor, writer, and comedienne Julia Ogilvie, who appeared in STC's A Midsummer Night's Dream tour in Macau; Broadway performer Daniel Pearce (Machinal), who appeared in STC's The Merchant of Venice; Dave Quay, who played Stephano in The Tempest; and Liam Craig who has appeared in several STC productions including The School for Lies and The Government Inspector.

Actors making their Shakespeare Theatre Company debut include Shirine Babb, who dazzled as Cleopatra in the Folger Theatre's production of Antony and Cleopatra; Arnie Burton, who won a Calloway Award for The Government Inspector; Helen Cespedes, who most recently appeared in the lauded Fefu and Her Friends at TFANA; Helen Hayes winner for his work in The Two Gentlemen of Verona at the Folger Theatre, Zachary Fine; Helen Hayes nominee Adam Langdon who played the role of Christopher in the Broadway tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; KRISTEN MISTHOPOULOUS who was featured in the film Wild Nights with Emily; ELIA MONTE-BROWN, who appeared in Blithe Spirit (The Guthrie); and John Rothman, who has appeared in over 100 movies (including Ghostbusters and The Devil Wears Prada).

Several members of the Creative Team have previously collaborated with Simon Godwin. Set and Costume Designer Soutra Gilmour worked on Hamlet (2019) at Theatre Cocoon in Tokyo; Sound Designer Christopher Shutt worked on Anthony and Cleopatra (2018); Composer Michael Bruce has written the scores for several Godwin-directed plays, including Anthony and Cleopatra (2018), Twelfth Night (2017), The Beaux' Stratagem (2015), Man and Superman (2015), Two Gentlemen of Verona (2014), and Strange Interlude (2013). They all collaborated on the original design of Timon of Athens for the RSC. Lighting Designer Donald Holder has received two Tony awards (The Lion King and South Pacific) and thirteen Tony nominations.

Previews begin February 20, and Timon of Athens opens on Monday, February 24 at 7:45 p.m. at the Michael R. Klein Theatre at the Lansburgh (450 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20004). Tickets are $35-$120, and may be purchased by phone at the Box Office at 202.547.1122 or online at http://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/timon-of-athens-19-20/





