Shakespeare Theatre Company Extends Its Popular Series Of Online Classes For Adults

Shakespeare Theatre Company has extended its series of online classes for adults for two additional six-week sessions, with the first session beginning the week of June 15 and the second on the week of July 6.

"Our Spring Classes sold out for the first time in the history of our Classes at STC program, and I think that speaks to the fact that people need more outlets for community and creativity in these difficult times," Brent Stansell (Associate Director of Education and Training) states. "Theatre provides a space for professional development and self-improvement through building new skills and learning to communicate in new ways, and a lot of those skills can still be developed through a computer screen."

Instructors for this summer semester include Helen Hayes Award-winners and STC Affiliated Artists Naomi Jacobson and Nancy Robinette, Helen Hayes nominee and STC Affiliated Artist Gregory Wooddell (Peter Pan and Wendy), actors Yonatan Gebeyehu (STC's Everybody and Timon of Athens) and Tara Giordano (STC's As You Like It), Resident Teaching Artist Dan Crane, Senior Director of Engagement and Education Samantha Wyer Bello, and more of the District's theatre professionals.

There are classes offered for every level of theatre student, for beginners (Introduction to Acting), classes for working actors (Approaching Shakespeare and Acting on Camera), and topic classes for playwrights, dramaturgs, and directors (such as Playwriting, Introduction to Dramaturgy, Directing, and Script Analysis). In the belief that theatre provides an essential place for creativity, learning, and human connection, STC is offering online classes at a reduced rate of $149. Further tuition assistance is available.

For more information or to register, please visit www.ShakespeareTheatre.org/Classes or email Classes@ShakespeareTheatre.org with any questions.

Class Time: 6:45-9:15 p.m., once a week for six weeks

Location: ALL 2020 CLASSES WILL TAKE PLACE ONLINE

Students will need their own computer and internet access.

Classes include:

-Fundamentals of Scene Study

-Acting for Business Professionals

-Directing for the Stage

-Voice & Speech

-Introduction to Acting

-Improvisation

-Acting on Camera

-Playwriting

-Shakespeare Script Analysis

-and many more!

