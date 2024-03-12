Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training to Hold Washington, D.C. Weekend Intensive

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive in Washington, D.C., hosted by Avant Bard Theatre from March 29 - 31.

Designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect, Shakespeare & Company's Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work. Rigorous attention is paid to identifying and offering skills specific to the needs of the participants throughout the weekend.

This Intensive will be led by the Center for Actor Training's Director Sheila Bandyopadhyay, and Jen Rabbitt Ring, Designated Linklater Voice teacher and acting, presence, and public speaking coach. Tuition is $385, and scholarships are available for BIPOC artists. Alumni and union member discounts are also available.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Faculty Bios

Sheila Bandyopadhyay is the Director of Training for Shakespeare & Company, leading its Center for Actor Training. A director, deviser, movement specialist, Alexander Technique, and yoga teacher, Bandyopadhyay has been part of the faculty at Shakespeare & Company since 2007. Her Movement Direction credits include Macbeth (The Humanist Project); Mother Courage and her Children, The Cherry Orchard (American Academy of Dramatic Arts Company); Hamlet, Measure for Measure (NYU Gallatin), and Twelfth Night (FSU Conservatory/Asolo Rep). She has directed shows in New York at the Brick, the United Solo Festival (Theater Row), the Tank, the Women in Theater Festival (the Gural), the West End Theater, and the 72nd St Theater Lab. Bandyopadhyay's favorite roles include Stephano in The Tempest (Stages on the Sound), Tamora in Titus Andronicus (The Humanist Project), and Bianca/Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew (Tempest Ladies). She is a proud member of the Humanist Project and a sponsored artist with Leviathan Lab.

Jen Rabbitt Ring is a Designated Linklater Teacher and coach and teacher of voice, acting, movement, storytelling, and public speaking. She earned an MFA in Acting from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and has trained as a teaching artist with the Michael Chekhov Acting Studio in New York, N.Y., and Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass. She is an Emeritus company member with Mile Square Theatre in Hoboken, N.J., and a co-founder of the educational residency program of CoLab Arts in central N.J.