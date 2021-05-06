Semi-Finalists in Menuhin Competition Announced

The first-ever virtual Menuhin Competition, the world's leading international competition for young violinists, begins on May 14, with a live concert by the Richmond Symphony in the 2021 Competition's host city, Richmond VA.

A complete list of Junior and Senior Semi-Finalists is on the Menuhin Competition website:

Junior Semi-Fiinalists range in age from 12 to 16, and Senior Semi-Finalists are between 16 and 22. They come from countries including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States. The Competition has 179,816 views on YouTube and 120,600 on Facebook to date.

First Round video submissions are on the Menuhin Competition YouTube channel.

A complete list of jurors is on the Menuhin Competition website.

All events and Competition rounds can be viewed on the Menuhin Competition YouTube Channel and on the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 website. All times are EDT.

DETAILS:

Friday May 14, 7PM

Saturday May 15, 8PM

Menuhin Competition Celebration Concert

IN-PERSON ONLY (NOT STREAMED)

Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Richmond Symphony

Jahja Ling, conductor

Angelo Xiang Yu, violin

This concert in Richmond kicks off the Menuhin Competition and features the world premiere of Mason Bates' Bound Away, which will also be performed by finalists in the Junior section. Selections from this evening's concert will be included in the Competition's closing broadcast Gala Presentation on May 23. Visit the Richmond Symphony website for more information.

Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro, K. 492: Overture

Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216, Angelo Xiang Yu, Violin

J. Montgomery Starburst

M. Bates Bound Away World Premiere (Richmond Symphony Commission), Angelo Xiang Yu, Violin

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Saturday May 15, 10AM & 2PM

Junior Semi-Finals

This round gives ten young musicians from all over the world an opportunity to demonstrate the diversity of their playing, with a Beethoven sonata with piano, the competitor's choice of a virtuoso work, with or without piano, and a recently composed work for solo violin.

Sunday May 16, 10AM & 2PM

Senior Semi-Finals

Nine Senior Semi-Finalists play for their place in the coveted Senior Finals. This round sees each violinist give world premiere performances of a new commission by Mark O'Connor, the 1st movement of a Mozart concerto including a new cadenza composed by each Semi-Finalist, as well as a virtuoso work of their choice with or without piano.

Thursday May 20, 7:30PM

Sphinx Virtuosi

The Sphinx Virtuosi is one of the United States' most dynamic professional chamber orchestras. Comprised of 18 of the nation's top Black and Latinx classical soloists, primarily alumni of the internationally renowned Sphinx Competition, these artists come together as cultural ambassadors to reach new audiences. As one of the featured artists at the Menuhin Competition, this concert showcases their mission of advancing diversity in classical music by presenting varied programs of works by composers of color alongside well-known masterpieces.

Piazzolla Fuga y misterio

Dvořák Finale from String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, "American"

Andrea Casarrubios SEVEN for solo cello *

Xavier Foley For Justice and Peace **

Michael Abels Delights & Dances ^

Thomas Mesa (cello) * ^ | Rubén Rengel (violin) ** | Xavier Foley (bass) ** | Rainel Joubert (violin) ^ | Melissa White (violin) ^ | Celia Hatton (viola) ^



Friday May 21, 3:30PM

The Danger of a Single Story: The Importance of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Arts and their Role in Society

Aaron Dworkin, 2021 juror, violinist, and founder of the Sphinx Organization, leads a panel discussion jointly hosted by the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University and facilitated by University of Richmond President Dr. Ronald Crutcher. The discussion will center around the role and importance of diversity in art - not only in music, but also in dance and visual art. The panel will include representatives from Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Richmond Ballet.

Friday May 21, 7:30PM

Junior Finals

Five of the world's best young violinists under the age of 16 will compete for one of the coveted prizes; Fred Child, the long-time host of public radio's "Performance Today," is master of ceremonies. Each finalist will perform Bound Away, a new commission written by Mason Bates; the first movement of a Classical or Romantic concerto with a cadenza of their choice, with piano accompaniment; and a solo or accompanied piece chosen by the competitor. The members of the virtual audience will also have the opportunity to vote for a finalist to be awarded the Audience Prize. The prizewinners will be announced at the end of the evening.



Saturday May 22, 7:30PM

Senior Finals

The Competition culminates with the Senior finalists of the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021; Fred Child, the long-time host of public radio's "Performance Today," is master of ceremonies. Four of the world's best young violinists perform the first movement, with piano accompaniment, of Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole, Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, Saint-Saëns' Violin Concerto No. 3, or Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No. 2. Each finalist also performs the second movement of a Mozart Violin Concerto and a piece of their choosing as they enter the final stage of their journey to be awarded one of the sought-after prizes. The members of the virtual audience will also have the opportunity to vote for a finalist to be awarded the Audience Prize. The prizewinners will be announced at the end of the evening.

Sunday, May 23, 4:30PM

Prizegiving Ceremony

The complete list of prizes will be virtually presented in a celebratory event leading up to the Gala Presentation.



Sunday, May 23, 5:00PM

Menuhin Competition Gala Presentation

The Gala Presentation brings the Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 to a rousing conclusion, featuring performances by the Richmond Symphony, the Junior and Senior winners, juror Angelo Xiang Yu, and other guest artists from the 10-day virtual Menuhin Competition.