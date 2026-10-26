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SPARKED: THE VANISHING AT BUZZARD POINT Opens Halloween Weekend at Rorschach Theatre

The production, directed by Elizabeth Ung, Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez, Jenny McConnell Frederick, and Randy Baker, features an 80-minute blend of live performance, audio.

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SPARKED: THE VANISHING AT BUZZARD POINT Opens Halloween Weekend at Rorschach Theatre

Rorschach Theatre invites audiences to step into the unknown with SPARKED: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point, running now through November 15, 2026, at The Stacks at Buzzard Point. This site-responsive experience offers the ultimate Halloween outing: an eerie, atmospheric blend of live performance, audio, video, and visual installations.

Inspired by true events of 1933, SPARKED pulls audiences into the mystery of two lovers who vanish amidst a once-in-a-lifetime storm. Guests begin their journey inside the Five Dead Horses Tavern—a bar outside of time—where the regulars lead them across four distinct locations at The Stacks to piece together the unexplainable as the neighborhood unravels around them. 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKET INFORMATION

  • Run Time: 80 Minutes
  • Dates: Now – November 15, 2026
  • Venue: The Stacks at Buzzard Point, Washington, DC
  • Directed by: Elizabeth Ung, Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez, Jenny McConnell Frederick, and Randy Baker
  • Featuring: Abel Haddish, Irene Hamilton, Andrew Quilpa, and Robert Bowen Smith
  • Tickets: Available online at rorschachtheatre.com
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