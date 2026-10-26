Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SPARKED: THE VANISHING AT BUZZARD POINT Opens Halloween Weekend at Rorschach Theatre
The production, directed by Elizabeth Ung, Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez, Jenny McConnell Frederick, and Randy Baker, features an 80-minute blend of live performance, audio.
Rorschach Theatre invites audiences to step into the unknown with SPARKED: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point, running now through November 15, 2026, at The Stacks at Buzzard Point. This site-responsive experience offers the ultimate Halloween outing: an eerie, atmospheric blend of live performance, audio, video, and visual installations.
Inspired by true events of 1933, SPARKED pulls audiences into the mystery of two lovers who vanish amidst a once-in-a-lifetime storm. Guests begin their journey inside the Five Dead Horses Tavern—a bar outside of time—where the regulars lead them across four distinct locations at The Stacks to piece together the unexplainable as the neighborhood unravels around them.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKET INFORMATION
- Run Time: 80 Minutes
- Dates: Now – November 15, 2026
- Venue: The Stacks at Buzzard Point, Washington, DC
- Directed by: Elizabeth Ung, Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez, Jenny McConnell Frederick, and Randy Baker
- Featuring: Abel Haddish, Irene Hamilton, Andrew Quilpa, and Robert Bowen Smith
- Tickets: Available online at rorschachtheatre.com
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
|
Frida...A Self Portrait
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/08-11/08)
|
XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
GALA Hispanic Theatre (11/05-11/22)
|
Monsters of the Villa Diodati
Creative Cauldron (10/08-11/01)
|
Some Like It Hot
Bernard Family Theatre, Olney Theatre Center (9/18-11/08) VIDEOS
|
Rockville Little Theatre presents "Fences"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/30-5/09)
|
"Sounds of the Season: A Lil' Maceo Holiday"
The Alden Theatre (12/19-12/19)
|
Churchill
Olney Theatre Center (1/28-3/21)
|
Twelfth Night: Karaoke Marina
The Coil Project (12/04-12/19)
|
Follies
Shakespeare Theatre Company - Harman Hall (5/18-6/20)