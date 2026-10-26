SPARKED: THE VANISHING AT BUZZARD POINT Opens Halloween Weekend at Rorschach Theatre

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Rorschach Theatre invites audiences to step into the unknown with SPARKED: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point, running now through November 15, 2026, at The Stacks at Buzzard Point. This site-responsive experience offers the ultimate Halloween outing: an eerie, atmospheric blend of live performance, audio, video, and visual installations.

Inspired by true events of 1933, SPARKED pulls audiences into the mystery of two lovers who vanish amidst a once-in-a-lifetime storm. Guests begin their journey inside the Five Dead Horses Tavern—a bar outside of time—where the regulars lead them across four distinct locations at The Stacks to piece together the unexplainable as the neighborhood unravels around them.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKET INFORMATION

Run Time: 80 Minutes

Dates: Now – November 15, 2026

Venue: The Stacks at Buzzard Point, Washington, DC

Directed by: Elizabeth Ung, Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez, Jenny McConnell Frederick, and Randy Baker

Featuring: Abel Haddish, Irene Hamilton, Andrew Quilpa, and Robert Bowen Smith

Tickets: Available online at rorschachtheatre.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 02 Hrs 53 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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