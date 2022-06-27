Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHE GOT IT Announced At Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, July 30

The hit stage play "She Got It" will be touring to DC for one night only.

Jun. 27, 2022  

SHE GOT IT Announced At Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, July 30

The hit stage play "She Got It" will be touring to DC for one night only. The storyline follows Sharon. Sharon has it all!

The perfect job, the perfect man, and the perfect friends, Eric, Tamera and Nicole. What more could a girl ask for? It's two weeks before her wedding and she gets news that will change her life forever. Will she make it through it? Will the wedding still be on? Only love and her friends will get her through this one. Grab you bestie and come check out this phenomenal new stage play.

This will be Tre Productions third show in the DC area. Other shows from Tre Productions include "Love Sex and Marriage" and "Before Black Lives Matter"

The show will be held at Silver Springs Black Box on July 30th at 6pm and 9pm. Tickets are available at www.trefloyd.com.



