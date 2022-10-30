Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rudresh Mahanthappa's Hero Trio to Play Wolf Trap Next Month

The show will be on November 17th.

Oct. 30, 2022  

Alto saxophonist and composer Rudresh Mahanthappa and his internationally acclaimed Hero Trio with bassist François Moutin and drummer Rudy Royston will deliver classic jazz standards and modern covers on Thursday, November 17 at The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna, VA. Tickets for the 8:00 p.m. concert are $37-$42. The show is presented by District of Raga and Wolf Trap. For information visit Rudresh Mahanthappa | Wolf Trap.

"Hero Trio was created to play 'covers' that are meaningful to me from songs that made me happy as a child to songs that inspired me to create a life in music." Mahanthappa explains. "In performance, we present a re-imagining of works by Charlie Parker, Stevie Wonder, Keith Jarrett, Johnny Cash, Chuck Mangione, and even George Michael. I thoroughly enjoy bringing my continued genre-defying approach to this music that is truly timeless."

Mahanthappa is widely known as one of the premier voices in jazz of the 21st century. He has been named alto saxophonist of the year for nine of eleven years running in DownBeat Magazine's International Critics' Polls, and for five consecutive years by the Jazz Journalists' Association (2009-2013) and again in 2016. He's won alto saxophonist of the year multiple times in the JazzTimes Magazine and Jazz Journalists Association Critics' Polls and was named the Village Voice's "Best Jazz Artist" in 2015. He has also received the Guggenheim Fellowship and the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, among other honors, and is currently the Anthony H. P. Lee '79 Director of Jazz at Princeton University.

Mahanthappa has over a dozen albums to his credit, including the acclaimed Bird Calls which topped many critics' best-of-year lists for 2015, the eclectic self-titled 2020 debut of his piano-less Hero Trio with Royston and Moutin and its 2022 follow-up Animal Crossing, a four-song EP tackling eclectic repertoire including songs by Pat Metheny, Chuck Mangione, and George Michael, and the titular theme from the wildly popular video game. Animal Crossing has earned praise across the globe.

Photo Credit: David Crow



