Riki Lindhome’s DEAD INSIDE Will Return To Woolly Mammoth For Limited Run and Special Filming

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Actress, comedian, and songwriter Riki Lindhome (Wednesday, Garfunkel and Oates) will return to Woolly Mammoth Theatre for a special limited engagement of her deeply funny, deeply personal musical DEAD INSIDE, October 13–18, including performances filmed for her new special on October 16 and 17.

Part musical, part solo stand-up spiral, DEAD INSIDE pulls back the speculum on Lindhome's real-life fertility journey—hormone shots, invasive tests, monthly disappointment, and navigating a culture that still expects women to smile through it all. Equal parts hilarious and candid, DEAD INSIDE transforms the often-isolating experience of infertility into a wildly entertaining night of theater.

Following its sold-out engagement at Woolly Mammoth in 2025, Lindhome returns to the theater for this very special limited run before DEAD INSIDE is captured on film. Audiences attending the October 16 and 17 performances will have the opportunity to be part of the filming.

“We're thrilled to welcome DEAD INSIDE and Riki Lindhome back to Woolly Mammoth for this extraordinary moment. Riki is a brilliant artist, and this fearless, yet hilarious piece showcases so many of her multi-faceted talents. DC audiences fell in love with this project last year and to have cameras in our house to capture the magic and the music of DEAD INSIDE for a global audience is a tremendous honor.” — Reggie D. White, Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

“I absolutely loved doing DEAD INSIDE at Woolly Mammoth. The audiences were amazing, the theater felt like the perfect home for the show, and I'm so happy I get to come back and do it again.” — Riki Lindhome

The return of DEAD INSIDE marks another opportunity for Woolly Mammoth audiences to experience Lindhome's singular blend of comedy, music, storytelling, and theatricality—and to be part of the next chapter of the show as it makes its way to the screen.

Golden Ticket holders receive exclusive pre-sale access beginning Friday, September 11 at noon. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday, September 15 at noon.

DEAD INSIDE runs October 13 – 18 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, 641 D Street NW, Washington, D.C. Filming takes place during performances on October 16 and 17.

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