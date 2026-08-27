NOT EXACTLY A NUN to Debut at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

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What happens when a Muslim woman who has spent years helping audiences laugh at cultural expectations finally turns the spotlight on her own?

Comedian, attorney and Hulu's Muslim Matchmaker co-host Yasmin Elhady takes center stage this fall in Not Exactly a Nun, her first solo theater show and most personal work to date, playing a limited five-performance engagement (Sept. 25, 26 & Oct. 2, 3, 4), at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

Presented by Story District in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Not Exactly a Nun is written and performed by Elhady, directed by Ryan Cunningham, and produced and dramaturged by Amy Saidman, founder of Story District.

Born in Egypt and raised in Alabama, Elhady has spent a lifetime navigating labels and expectations: daughter, immigrant, lawyer, Muslim, matchmaker, comedian, and mother. Now, she's asking which ones actually fit.

Through raw comedy, true stories, and candid reflection, Elhady examines what happens when the fairy tale you were promised doesn't materialize, and you stop auditioning for someone else's idea of the person you're supposed to become.

The result is a funny, fearless, and deeply personal exploration of faith, family, cultural expectations, belonging, motherhood, and identity from a comedian whose work challenges assumptions about what a Muslim woman (and a woman wearing a hijab) is expected to look, sound, and laugh like.

But Not Exactly a Nun isn't simply a story about being Muslim. At its heart, it's about something much more universal: the identities we inherit, the expectations we carry and the courage it takes to decide for ourselves who we want to become.

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