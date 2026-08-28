Woolly Mammoth Launches MAMMOTH IN THE ROOM, Hosted By Theater Critic Naveen Kumar

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At a time when traditional arts coverage is shrinking and theaters across the country are navigating an increasingly challenging landscape, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is creating a new space for artists, ideas and deeper conversations about how groundbreaking theater gets made.

Launching August 31, Mammoth in the Room is a new podcast from Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company hosted by acclaimed theater critic and journalist Naveen Kumar. Filmed at the Eaton Hotel in Washington, D.C., the series will bring Kumar into conversation with playwrights and other theater makers creating work at Woolly Mammoth or with ties to the acclaimed D.C. theater, with new episodes rolling out throughout Woolly Mammoth's Season 47.

The podcast grew from Woolly Mammoth Artistic Director Reggie D. White's desire to expand how audiences engage with theater and provide greater insight into the creative process behind developing new work. An evolution of Woolly Mammoth's Play Club model, Mammoth in the Room creates a new platform for bringing audiences, artists and stakeholders together to celebrate new voices and new stories, while offering listeners a deeper look at the ideas, conversations and creative process that shape a production long before it reaches the stage.

With podcasts continuing to introduce audiences to new voices and ideas, White saw an opportunity to combine Kumar's deep knowledge of theater and dramaturgical expertise with Woolly Mammoth's longstanding commitment to producing provocative new work that pushes artistic boundaries.

“We're always thinking about new ways to bring people into the theater conversation, especially audiences who may not already be familiar with how new work gets made,” said White. “Naveen brings such a deep understanding of theater and the creative process, and a podcast felt like a natural way to take listeners behind the scenes and help them better understand the journey a new play takes before it reaches the stage.”

"I'm honored to partner on this podcast with Woolly Mammoth, a theater I consider at the vanguard for what's possible onstage and in the industry moving forward,” said Naveen Kumar. “The landscape for regional arts coverage is continuing to shift, and it's essential to come up with creative models for how to generate conversation around the work being done and why it matters both to audiences' everyday lives and to the culture at large. Reggie understands that, and I hope my conversations with this season's playwrights can be insightful, surprising, and fun."

Mammoth in the Room arrives amid significant shifts in the American arts and media landscapes. Traditional arts journalism has contracted, venues continue to face economic pressures, and much of the broader entertainment industry increasingly relies on existing intellectual property, adaptations, sequels and familiar franchises.

Against that backdrop, Woolly Mammoth continues to provide artists with a home for new, original and boundary-pushing work. The podcast extends that mission beyond the stage by giving audiences access to conversations about not only the finished production, but also the ideas, choices, challenges and creative processes that bring new work to life.

Rather than focusing solely on what audiences ultimately see onstage, Mammoth in the Room will explore the often unseen life cycle of creating new theater offering listeners greater understanding of how playwrights and theater makers develop work from concept to production.

FIRST EPISODE: PLAYWRIGHT STEVE YOCKEY

The inaugural episode will feature playwright Steve Yockey discussing Venus, his new play being produced at Woolly Mammoth.

Throughout the season, Kumar will sit down with playwrights behind Woolly Mammoth's mainstage productions, while also making room for conversations with prominent theater makers and artists connected to Woolly. Mammoth in the Room is recorded at Eaton DC, whose support in providing space for the series helps bring these conversations beyond the stage and to new audiences. Listeners can download, listen and share episodes via Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts with new conversations debuting throughout Woolly Mammoth's Season 47.

ABOUT Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is a New York-based critic and culture journalist whose work focuses on theater and the performing arts. He has written for national publications including The New York Times and Variety and previously contributed theater criticism to The Washington Post. His experience covering artists, productions and the broader theater industry brings a journalist's perspective and deep knowledge of the art form to Mammoth in the Room.

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