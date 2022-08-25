Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre

Kaiyla Gross as Nettie (left) and Nova Y. Payton as Celie (right) - Photo by Margot Schulman

The ingredients of The Color Purple are not the stuff most musicals are made of: based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, its story includes devastating pain and suffering. But at its core, The Color Purple is a musical about survival, resilience, and healing. With direction by Timothy Douglas and music direction by Mark G. Meadows, Signature Theatre takes the show's life-affirming heartbeat to a joyful fever pitch with a beautifully executed production propelled by a truly exceptional cast.

This powerhouse company is led by the outstanding Nova Y. Payton as Celie, whose exquisitely nuanced interpretation of our heroine's story or flawless vocal performance alone would have made her a showstopper. Combining these to perfection, she held the audience in the palm of her hand from the first scene to the show's final moments. In Celie's iconic eleven o'clock solo, "I'm Here," I could feel the audience collectively dropping their jaws in awe under their masks before erupting in applause. Put simply, this is a performance that you do not want to miss.

We first meet Celie at age fourteen in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. She is pregnant for the second time by her father, who callously marries her off to a man named "Mister," who abuses her verbally, physically, and sexually. Celie's story moves quickly, leaping forward in a way that evokes flashes of memory, transporting her from an excruciating childhood to self-discovery and flourishing later in life. Her journey is bolstered by three other Black women who help her experience different kinds of love.

And what a joy it is to hear these women sing. Kaiyla Gross shines as Celie's sister Nettie, bringing standout energy and tremendous vocal skill to the role. Nettie is Celie's emotional lifeline, and their tender moments and soaring harmonies are some of the show's highlights. Sofia, played by the radiant and magnetic Frenchie Davis, shows Celie a different kind of love by modeling a powerful brand of womanhood. Davis' performance of "Hell No!" felt wonderfully effortless and brought down the house with cheers.

Solomon Parker III as Harpo (left) and Frenchie Davis as Sofia (right) - Photo by Christopher Mueller

The most emotionally challenging and transformative woman in Celie's life is Shug Avery, played by Danielle J. Summons. A free-spirited and adventurous singer who is largely adored by men and resented by women, Shug sees Celie for who she really is and loves her for it. Summons' rendition of the show's titular song is spectacularly tender and focused on storytelling rather than virtuosity, which ultimately lets her immense talent sparkle through. The chemistry between Payton and Summons is electric, and their "What About Love?" duet left chills running wild through the audience to close the show's first act.

Supporting this central quartet of characters is a stellar ensemble of performers, including the pitch-perfect trio of Nia Savoy-Dock, Jalisa Williams, and Gabrielle Rice as the gossiping ladies from Celie's town. Tẹmídayọ Amay brings hilarious comedic timing to their portrayal of Squeak, and Solomon Parker III plays Harpo with radiating warmth and playfulness. Torrey Linder's rendition of "Mister's Song" is a brilliant study in acting through an emotionally complex vocal piece. When all of these performers come together in group numbers, with impeccable choreography from Dane Figueroa Edidi, the result is breathtaking.

While this cast could have made The Color Purple dazzle against a plain curtain backdrop with a single spotlight, the scenic design by Tony Cisek and lighting design by Peter Maradudin transported Celie's journey to a new level of elegance and clarity. The deceptively simple wooden walls that serve as the backdrop for Celie's memories flex open and shut like horizontal blinds, revealing asides, secrets, lush colors, and even flowing grasses over the course of the show. One particular fixture of the set blends quietly into the background until suddenly, it comes alive.

At the conclusion of the August 23 performance, director Timothy Douglas shared a few words about what The Color Purple means to him and its potent resonances two and a half years into a global pandemic that has touched all of our lives. He closed with an informal benediction hoping that the show brings audiences the kind of healing that it has given him. This is a big goal for a musical, even one as sweeping and ambitious as The Color Purple, but Signature's cast has risen to their director's aspirations with expertise and grace. If you've never seen The Color Purple or if you know every note by heart, this production is unmissable.

The cast of Signature Theatre's The Color Purple - Photo by Christopher Mueller

Running time: approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one intermission

The Color Purple is on stage at Signature Theatre (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206) through October 9. Post-show discussion nights are September 13 & 21 and Pride Night is September 16. This show is recommended for teens and adults and contains sexual and physical violence and theatrical haze. Tickets can be purchased at SigTheatre.org, and Signature Theatre's safety policy can be found here.