What's not to like?

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Sometimes it doesn't take much to make a reviewer happy and have an excellent musical experience. Welsh Bass-Baritone superstar Sir Bryn Terfel with only two instrumentalists proved that in spades. Add to that the bonus of what seemed like NO, that’s right, ZERO amplification this past Sunday in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center. What’s not to like?

Sir Terfel is known around the world as a renowned singer and his recital featured songs from his repertoire going back many years. There was a good mix of Welsh songs, operatic arias, and even a few show tunes for good measure. Remember, Sir Terfel has played the title role in Sweeney Todd and Tevye in Fiddler on The Roof.

Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center
Top- Anabel Thwaite.
Bottom- Hannah Stone.Lead

Sir Terfel started things off strong with a five-song cycle by Gerald Finzi entitled “Let Us Garlands Bring, Op.18”. He was accompanied by the superb pianist Anabel Thwaite.

Following that, former harpist to H.R.H. Prince Charles (yes, for real) Hannah Stone took to the stage for a solo feature called “Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn” (“Watching the White Wheat”) for Harp by John Thomas. One solo instrument projected in the Concert Hall all the way back. That’s very impressive nowadays.

Any recital or recording with Sir Bryn Terfel is basically one big highlight but if I were to break down a few of his selections that really stood out as “favorites”, I would probably start with a traditional Welsh song called “Ar lan y môr” (“On the Seashore”). It’s just a quiet short song but as sung by Sir Terfel, it became quite moving in tone.

Next of my favorites was bar none an Ivor Novello song entitled “And Her Mother Came Too” from a 1921 British musical called A-Z. The song shows that opera singers can play comedy as Sir Terfel landed every Novello laugh lyric perfectly.

What’s a recital without a little “light” fare from Wagner? Sir Terfel performed what he calls the 11:30 (as opposed to 11:00) number from Tannhäuser entitled “O du, mein holder Abendstern” to huge applause and rightfully so.

And let’s not forget Sir Terfel’s last encore Bock and Harnick’s “If I Were a Rich Man” from Fiddler on the Roof. All I can say is Sir Terfel, welcome to the tribe.

What made this recital all the better was the use of zero or miniscule amplification. If there was any, it was maybe the use of one or two hanging area mics for ambience in the room. Sometimes we as audience members forget that this is the best way to hear classical music in its purest form. Sir Terfel, with Thwaite and Stone, filled the Concert Hall with untouched audible bliss.

Sir Bryn Terfel gave his audience what they came to hear. One of the world’s greatest singers did what he does best, and the audience benefited from every moment.

Running Time: Two hours with one intermission.

Sir Bryn Terfel was a one performance engagement at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall on November 19th, 2023.

Lead photo credit: Sir Bryn Terfel. Photo by Mitch Jenkins.


