Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REGIONAL - WASHINGTON, DC
Click Here for More on REGIONAL - WASHINGTON, DC
Review: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Wooly Mammoth Theatre

Review: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Wooly Mammoth Theatre

The production is currently running at Wooly Mammoth Theatre.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Social media is a public stage, a place for people to speak their minds, but it also provides a way for people to connect. It has become a medium for activism and social justice. It's a complex space where memes and trends rule. Many hide behind their own anonymity in this place. In seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Cleo (Leanne Henlon) uses Twitter as her platform to call out Kylie Jenner for appropriating and profiting off of Black culture. As she continues to tweet out her thoughts, her relationship with her best friend, Kara (Tia Bannon), is tested.

Tia Bannon as Kara in seven methods of killing kyle jenner. Photo by DJ Corey.
Tia Bannon as Kara in seven methods of killing kyle jenner. Photo by DJ Corey.

Royal Court Theatre's production of seven methods of killing kylie jenner, written by Jasmine Lee-Jones and directed by Milli Bhatia, covers a lot of topics in 90 minutes. It's a play about colonialism, racism, slavery, body image, queerness, appropriation of Black culture, and so much more. Ultimately, the play is about the friendship between Kara and Cleo, and how traumatic events have affected their lives.

Bannon and Henlon beautifully depict the ups and downs of Kara and Cleo's friendship. They chat about lovers (and exs), argue with each other, share their feelings with each other over a bag of crisps, and explore hard truths from their childhood and teenage years. They jump from topic to topic in rapid succession (as long-time friends often do), and brilliantly deliver Jasmine Lee-Jones' witty and sharp dialogue.

Tia Bannon (Kara) and Leanne Henlon (Cleo) in seven methods of killing kylie jenner. Photo by DJ Corey. 
Tia Bannon (Kara) and Leanne Henlon (Cleo) in seven methods of killing kylie jenner. Photo by DJ Corey.

There are no screens that flash social media commentary. Instead, Henlon and Bannon depict each tweet with different voices and movement, creating living, breathing manifestations of social media personas. This movement direction by Delphine Gaborit combined with the lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound design by Elena Pena, creates a performative and surreal-like atmosphere that reflects the nature of social media.

Threads are a big part of Twitter, and the Internet is often referred to as a web. At the center of the set, designed by Rajha Shakiry, there are threads interwoven to create a tree. Glowing lights inside the tree transform it into a physical representation of the social media landscape.

You need to see seven methods of killing kylie jenner at Wooly Mammoth. So far, it is definitely one of the must-see plays of 2023.

Running Time: 90 minutes without an intermission

The U.S. premiere of seven methods of killing kylie jenner runs from February 4 through February 26, 2023 at Wooly Mammoth Theatre.

Be sure to read the zine enclosed in your playbill as it tells the story of Saartjie (Sara) Baartman, provides examples of how the Kardashian-Jenners are appropriating Black culture, and a glossary of Black British slang.

Photo Credit: DJ Corey




Related Stories
Review: CATS at National Theatre Photo
Review: CATS at National Theatre
So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
Review: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy Center
Whether you have seen The Blue Man Group before or are going for the first time, you don’t want to miss out on this otherworldly experience. 
BWW Review: WHY I LIVE AT THE P.O., A New Opera by UrbanArias Photo
BWW Review: WHY I LIVE AT THE P.O., A New Opera by UrbanArias
A 70-minute opera is a challenge, especially as it is based on source material that is also short. UrbanArias’ Why I Live at the P.O. isn’t the full package, but it delivers with its lively cast.
BWW Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME at Shakespeare Theatre Company Photo
BWW Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME at Shakespeare Theatre Company
The Princess of Pop meets fairytale princesses in the world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Sidney Harman Hall.

From This Author - Hannah Wing

Hannah Wing has an extensive background in editing and publishing. She has held positions ranging from literary magazine editor to web content manager. She has always had a soft spot for theatre an... (read more about this author)


Review: CATS at National TheatreReview: CATS at National Theatre
January 18, 2023

So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
Review: AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine RepReview: AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine Rep
January 17, 2023

Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple, directed by Kathleen Barth, explores the relationship between Susan and Craig, and how Residents impacted their lives.
Review: MLIMA'S TALE at 1st Stage TheatreReview: MLIMA'S TALE at 1st Stage Theatre
September 21, 2022

1st Stage's production of Mlima's Tale, directed by José Carrasquillo, is a surreal approach to what happens to Mlima after his death.
Review: HOST & GUEST At Synetic TheaterReview: HOST & GUEST At Synetic Theater
September 14, 2022

Synetic's Host & Guest depicts the intensity of Kist-Khevsur conflict through an unlikely bond between two strangers.
Review: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy CenterReview: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy Center
July 24, 2022

Whether you have seen The Blue Man Group before or are going for the first time, you don’t want to miss out on this otherworldly experience. 
share