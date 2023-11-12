Review: RIDE THE CYCLONE at NextStop Theater

Running through November 26, 2023.
POPULAR
Ride the Cyclone, a NextStop Theater Company production, is a quirky and catchy musical in which six Canadian teenagers, whose lives have just been cut short by a freak roller coaster accident, are given the chance by a mechanical fortune teller to prove their worthiness to return to life. This performance, written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell and directed by Megan Bunn, brings to the stage a cast of young, burgeoning performers whose exceptional talent warrants acclaim.
While the production doesn't leave much room for character development, the novel and whimsical nature of the plot coupled with the unique talent of each performer is sure to keep you entertained.
Of course, none of this would be possible without the show’s foundation: The catchy music (directed by Marika Countouris) makes you want to jump onto the stage and dance with the cast; and the choreography (by David Singleton) captures each moment, including the notably fatal roller coaster ride!
When the show concluded and the music and dancing stopped, sound erupted from the audience with a well-deserved standing ovation.
