Review: THE TALE OF THE FISHERMAN AND THE GOLDEN FISH At Synetic Theater

The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish, a Synetic Theater production, is a whimsical, family friendly fairytale about a poor fisherman who, despite feeling content with his simple life, pleads with a magical fish to help him fulfil the extravagant dreams of his wife. This performance, led by Irina Tsikurishvili (Director and Choreogrrapher) and Nathan Weinberger (Resident Dramaturg/Adaptor) brings to life a timeless tale that will leave you feeling enchanted and charmed.

The cast transports the audience into their magical world though a masterful combination of techniques beyond traditional acting, including miming, slapstick, and dance. This 45-minute performance offers minimal dialogue and has a simple script, but the choreography coupled with the brilliant gestures and mannerisms of the actors, especially of Irakli Kavsadze (the Old Man) and Kaitlyn Shifflett (The Wife), speak louder than words.

Speaking of words, narrator Alex Mills plays not just one, but several roles in this performance. His mastery of storytelling and kinesthetics is mesmerizing. He evokes a playfulness that inspires the imagination – not just of kids, but of the adults in the audience too! That playfulness is complemented by Maryam Najafzada, who convincingly embodies the mystique of a magical Golden Fish, and Josh Lucas (Ensemble) whose joint slapstick routine with Alex Mills inspires chuckles among the audience, making for a great adventure!

During the performance, you can audibly hear excitement in the air. When I attended, one child who couldn’t contain himself yelled, “this is a great show!” with so much enthusiasm that the narrator couldn’t help but lock eyes with him and share a smile. That moment was precious.

This performance is filled with ingenuity. The whimsical music, simple yet inventive set, and comical props engage all the senses. To quote some of the children in the audience who kindly offered their perspectives, the show is “amazing” and “fun!” One even said, “I think the fish waved at me!”

(Children quoted in this review are members of the Toogood family.)