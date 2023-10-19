Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company

Virginia Woolf adapted by Sarah Ruhl reunites an award-winning team

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Photo 2 Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 4 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company

Virginia Woolf was onto something when she wrote her novel “Orlando: A Biography” 95 years ago — a tall tale of aristocracy and adventure for a poet who also happens to change gender. It rings true, too, in its adaptation by Sarah Ruhl, the clever and popular contemporary playwright whose version of the story was one of her earliest commissions in 1998.

And in the hands of the Constellation Theatre Company, it’s a rollicking and thoroughly enjoyable romp that, beyond all the sass and surprise, packs a surprising amount of heart at its core. Flipping gender is clearly not a big aspect of the production. Men played women who were sometimes disguised by men all the way back to the Elizabethan era. And in a troupe as small as this one -- numbering just a handful — it’s necessary to take on new genders as one does accents and accessories to populate a cast of characters. 

None of it would have worked as well without the stellar Mary Myers in the title role, a boisterous and bold boy in the play’s first half, when he’s also a struggling poet of meager talent; who emerges in an elaborate dress by play’s end, as surprised about the turn as anybody else, but otherwise not making a big deal of it.

By then Alan Naylor had already gone from male chorus member to no less than Queen Elizabeth, with endlessly amusing exaggerated royal elocution and manner; Christian Montgomery had turned from a fumbling maid to a grand sea captain named Marmaduke Bonthrop Shelmerdine; Edmée-Marie Faal turned from chorus to sleek Russian skater Sasha, a mysterious figure of indeterminate gender; and Arika Thames had moved from female roles to that of a deep voiced Archduchess. 

It’s a crazy world out there, and it goes by quite quickly, jumping from one century to the next. Only at the end does Orlando have the experience and wisdom to actually publish her long-delayed epic poem, and she only does so because of all she’s been through. 

Director Nick Martin has a way of getting the most not only out of every cast member, but out of nearly every line. Everything is done with emphasis; the exclamation point is everywhere. Yet it all works in bringing verve and pizazz to every part of the production.

The space at Source (which is undergoing an exterior renovation that nearly makes it unrecognizable) has an interior that can be configured any number of ways by occupying theater companies, but Constellation has found a fine way to combine a broad performing space with entrances from the aisles (and through a central, magical cabinet) that’s similar to the design of the equally enjoyable production of “The School for Lies” last spring.

It’s a way to bring the audience so close they’re almost part of the action. But it also allows set designer Sarah Beth Hall all kinds of details, from empty frames that become mirrors, pictures or windshields; to the baker’s dozen of clocks that signify time's passage; to a special cabinet from which a human hand can deliver a needed prop. 

Kitt Crescenzo’s costuming is outstanding, from the detailed period dresses to the versatile ruffles and collars of the chorus, who also have bodices affixed with images from Botticelli and his Renaissance brethren. Naylor’s queen has just the skeleton of her hoop skirt to suggest the full gown, as well as an Elizabethan collar so wide it could cause flight.

Crescenzo, as well as associate director Francesca Chilcote and actors Myers and Montgomery all worked with director Martin in his Helen Hayes Award-winning production of a previous Ruhl work at Constellation, “Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce” in 2018. 

Assembling the talent together for another Ruhl gem makes for a sprightly, fast-moving production that likewise shouldn’t be missed. 

Running time: About 90 minutes, no intermission.

Photo credit: Edmée-Marie Faal, Alan Naylor, Mary Myers, Christian Montgomery, Arika Thames. Photo by DJ Corey Photography. 

“Orlando” plays the Constellation Theatre Company at Source, 1835 14th St NW, through Nov. 11. Tickets at 202-204-7741 or Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
STORIES FROM HOME at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
STORIES FROM HOME at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Special Offer: $20 Tix to Stories from Home - World Premiere!

2
Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company Photo
Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company

Virginia Woolf was onto something when she wrote her novel “Orlando: A Biography” 95 years ago — a tall tale of aristocracy and adventure for a poet who also happens to change gender. It rings true, too, in its adaptation by Sarah Ruhl, the clever and popular contemporary playwright whose version of the story was one of her earliest commissions in 1998.

3
Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

What did our critic think of PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre? GALA Hispanic Theatre’s PICASSO is art in all senses of the word. The creative blending of music, painting, dance, and performance makes for a production steeped in wonderment.

4
Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Round House Theatre Photo
Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Round House Theatre

The sacred and the secular are merged to show the need for connection in a broken world in playwright Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop in an amazing production at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre. A feminist narrative envelops this beautifully written play that portrays the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of his final day on earth---as the tragic portent of his tragic assassination is conveyed to the consciousness of the audience.

From This Author - Roger Catlin

Roger Catlin, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is a Washington D.C.-based arts writer whose work appears regularly in SmithsonianMagazine.com. and AARP the Magazine. He has a... Roger Catlin">(read more about this author)

Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre CompanyReview: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company
Review: MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyReview: MACBETH IN STRIDE at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Review: LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety PunkReview: LA SALPÊTRIÈRE at Taffety Punk
Review: THE CARETAKER at Edge Of The Universe TheaterReview: THE CARETAKER at Edge Of The Universe Theater

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
The Team Room in Washington, DC The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/10-10/26)Tracker
Macbeth In Stride in Washington, DC Macbeth In Stride
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/10-10/29)Tracker
Monarch: A Mexican American Musical in Washington, DC Monarch: A Mexican American Musical
Creative Cauldron (10/05-10/29)Tracker
Proof in Washington, DC Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
Cirque Mechanics in Washington, DC Cirque Mechanics
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
Tempestuous Elements in Washington, DC Tempestuous Elements
Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
Smithsonian Chamber Music Society's Masterworks of Five Centuries in Washington, DC Smithsonian Chamber Music Society's Masterworks of Five Centuries
National Museum of American History (11/04-11/04)
The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish in Washington, DC The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish
Synetic Theater (12/08-1/07)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show in Washington, DC The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Imagination Stage (9/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You