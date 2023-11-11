Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Review: MALAVIKA SARUKKAI: ANUBANDH – CONNECTEDNESS at The Kennedy Center

Malavika Sarukkai: Anubandh – Connectedness plays at the Kennedy Center on November 10th and 11th.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Photo 2 Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Review: MALAVIKA SARUKKAI: ANUBANDH – CONNECTEDNESS at The Kennedy Center

Dance is one of the universal mediums that can transcend time, culture, and space – it exists in every human society, and serves as both an exploration, an escape, and a connection to others. Truly great dance reaches across walls and distance, and can impress upon our souls, even if the words or music are unfamiliar to us. This understanding is why the Kennedy Center’s Dance programming shines: the team understands that dance is a celebration of what it means to be human, and they seek to capture that in their latest production, Malavika Sarukkai: Anubandh – Connectedness.

Following the isolation and loneliness of the pandemic and the lingering impacts, choreographer and performer Malavika Sarukkai’s latest piece seeks to return to the foundations of our connections, known as the primordial relationships: with the sun and moon, and with the five elements – Prithvi – Earth; Apah – Water; Agni – Fire; Vayu – Wind; and Akasha – Space. Sarukkai’s exploration starts at the personal level and expands outward to the collective, and explores the concept of the life-breath, prana, that infuses everyone, everything, and what binds us.

Sarukkai’s performance draws on the relationships between nature and ourselves, how each element is part of and reflective of our experiences, incorporating pleasure, sorrow, war, isolation, and connection. Each movement is accompanied by a poem – written and performed in English by Sumantra Ghosal – in addition to commissioned composed music – courtesy of Easwar Ramakrishnan (Swarams), and Uday Bhawalkar and Eliz Caden (Dhrupad) – and chanting (recorded by Malola Kannan and Aditya Hridayam) – to reflect the levels of each element. The piece weaves dance, music, poetry, and vocals to create an otherworldly and intimate experience, eventually moving from isolated blocs to a flowing, connected performance.

Review: MALAVIKA SARUKKAI: ANUBANDH – CONNECTEDNESS at The Kennedy Center

Sarukkai is well-known for her choreography, which combines classical Bharatanatyam dance with modern stylings. Her movements incorporate traditional patterns and combinations with noticeable precision and emotionality, making for a compelling performance. The enhanced additions of Sai Shravanam’s (Resound India) music production and sound design as well as light design and technical direction from Niranjan Gokhale make for a fluid and engrossing production, though it did occasionally feel that the Kennedy Center’s Terrance Stage was a bit too large for the intimacy the piece evokes (particularly during the isolation-focused The Wall movement). Sarukkai’s costume – a traditional stitched sari over salwar pants with a pleated front piece and salangai (leather anklets lined with rows of bells) – is gorgeous work from Sandhya Raman, and enhanced her movements while beautifully reflecting Gokhale’s lighting, which was minimalistic, yet effective.

 

As someone new to this particular style of dance, I enjoyed Sarukkai’s performance, though I also noted it was slower and more lyrical than examples I found online, thanks to her infusion of modern dance elements to the traditional form. Though Bharatanatyam is often used for religious storytelling purposes, the particular application to this narrative was a nice universalized touch – one that helped build the connections central to the piece itself. The added elements of Ghosal’s poems and the carefully crafted music and chanting create an ethereal and somehow familiar feeling to the overall performance, and the audience, following applause for Sarukkai, Shravanam, and Gokhale’s bows, was notably quietly introspective as they departed the theater – an impressive feat that felt reflective of our own Anubandh.

 

Malavika Sarukkai: Anubandh – Connectedness plays at the Kennedy Center on November 10th and 11th. Performance run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Ticket information, as well as more details on the program and accessibility can be found on the Kennedy Center Click Here.

Photos of Malavika Sarukkai in Anubandh. Photo credit: Sudeep Bhattacharya.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: HOW SWEET IT IS: THE MEN OF SOUL at Signature Theatre Photo
Review: HOW SWEET IT IS: THE MEN OF SOUL at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre is helping expand the American Songbook to include rock and pop classics of a half century ago in cabaret shows this winter that will celebrate Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell and Burt Bacharach.

2
Review: BROADWAY LEGENDS at The Music Center at Strathmore Photo
Review: BROADWAY LEGENDS at The Music Center at Strathmore

What better way to ease into fall and the holiday season than with an evening of show tunes with a symphony orchestra, three great singers, and a superb maestro.

3
Folger Consort Presents Annual Holiday Concert A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS STORY At St. Marks Epis Photo
Folger Consort Presents Annual Holiday Concert A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS STORY At St. Mark's Episcopal Church, December 15- 22

Folger's Holiday Concerts in Dec! Enjoy a series of festive concerts at the Folger Shakespeare Library this December. Featuring a lineup of talented musicians and vocalists, these concerts are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Don't miss out on this special holiday event!

4
Interview: Theatre Life with Teal Wicks Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Teal Wicks

Today’s subject Teal Wicks has what is known as the WOW factor. Every time I see her onstage in something, I can’t help using that expletive to describe her performance. Currently, Teal is living her theatre life onstage at Signature Theatre playing the role of Mother in Ragtime. The production runs through January seventh in Signature MAX space.

From This Author - Rachael F. Goldberg

Rachael is a native New Yorker and life-long theatre devotee. She saw her first Broadway show, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” at age five, and has been hooked ever since. ... Rachael F. Goldberg">(read more about this author)

Review: THE 39 STEPS at NextStop Theatre CompanyReview: THE 39 STEPS at NextStop Theatre Company
Review: ONE JEWISH BOY at Theater JReview: ONE JEWISH BOY at Theater J
Review: HURRICANE DIANE at Avant Bard TheatreReview: HURRICANE DIANE at Avant Bard Theatre
Review: UNSEEN at Mosaic Theater CompanyReview: UNSEEN at Mosaic Theater Company

Videos

Watch a New Trailer for POTUS at Arena Stage Video
Watch a New Trailer for POTUS at Arena Stage
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Pretty Woman: The Musical in Washington, DC Pretty Woman: The Musical
The National Theatre (12/12-12/17)
The Okee Dokee Brothers in Washington, DC The Okee Dokee Brothers
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/21-4/21)
Jungle Discovery in Washington, DC Jungle Discovery
Imagination Stage (12/26-1/14)
A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas in Washington, DC A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas
Olney Theatre Center (11/24-12/31)
The Peking Acrobats in Washington, DC The Peking Acrobats
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/10-3/10)
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence in Washington, DC The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
Moses in Washington, DC Moses
Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (12/01-12/24)
Momia en el Clóset (Mummy in the Closet) in Washington, DC Momia en el Clóset (Mummy in the Closet)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (5/09-6/09)
Swept Away in Washington, DC Swept Away
Arena Stage (11/25-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You