Review: I'M HERE: BLACK BROADWAY at Signature Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Besides being the premiere theatre for musicals in the DMV, Signature Theatre also has a highly successful cabaret series. For many years the series has highlighted all genres of music featuring top flight talent.

The latest cabaret offering is entitled I’m Here: Black Broadway, which pays tribute to some of the greatest black talent to ever work on Broadway as well as some of the most incredible musicals that have showcased black performers over the years. The show’s byline though should probably read “Roles we would like to see Awa Sal Secka perform” because this killer talent is a true force of nature.

Ms. Sal Secka starts things off with the title song from the first original Broadway book musical with an all-black cast Micki Grant’s Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope. Following that was a tribute to Ben Vereen with Sal Secka taking Andrew Llloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Heaven On Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar to a whole new level.

The musical Purlie by Gary Geld and Peter Udell isn’t performed very often but without question the next big revival of that show needs to cast Sal Secka as Lutiebelle. Her rendition of “I Got Love” actually surpasses Melba Moore’s Tony Award winning original performance.

L-R Lonell Johnson at the piano and Awa Sal Secka in Signature Theatre's

cabaret I'm Here: Black Broadway.

Photo courtesy of Signature Theatre.

In 2018, Ford’s Theatre did a production of The Wiz. You might remember that Awa Sal Secka was Glinda in that production. The character is only onstage for maybe ten minutes. Hearing her perform Charlie Smalls’ “If You Believe” again reminded me of how a small role like Glinda when performed by a stellar performer can make a lasting impression on the audience.

Multi-Tony Award winning actress and producer La Chanze holds a special place in my heart. Not only have my wife and I been privileged to see her in many productions over the years, but we actually had her as the headline performer at our wedding. La Chanze is paid tribute to twice in I’m Here: Black Broadway. Once during the audience participation singing of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s “Waiting for Life” from Once On This Island, and Brenda Russell, Allie Villis and Stephen Bray’s “I’m Here” from The Color Purple. The latter had a big effect on Sal Secka as a child. I can only imagine what her Celie will be like if given the chance.

As I always enjoy hearing songs cut out of Broadway musicals, I particularly appreciate that there is a cut song from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton called “Congratulations” included in the proceedings.

Also included in the evening are songs from the Duke Ellington inspired musical After Midnight, The Fats Waller revue Ain’t Misbehavin, and more.

Ms. Sal Secka is backed by a red-hot trio of musicians that are all given their own solo features throughout. The highly talented trio are Lonell Johnson (Music Direction/Piano/Arranger), Delorean Fullington (Upright and Electric Basses), and Dante Pope (Drums, Triangle, and Kazoo).

I’m Here: Black Broadway with Awa Sal Secka is one of the best cabarets I’ve seen at Signature Theatre and if you are able to get yourself tickets, I highly urge you to do so.

Running Time: 80 minutes with no intermission.

I’m Here: Black Broadway runs through March 29th, 2026, at Signature Theatre in the ARK. The venue is located at 4200 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA.



Lead photo credit: Awa Sal Secka in Signature Theatre's cabaret I'm Here: Black Broadway. Photo courtesy of Signature Theatre.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...