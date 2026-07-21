GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES to Open Keegan Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season

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The Keegan Theatre is set to open its 30th Anniversary Season with Rajiv Joseph's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, running August 15 through September 6, 2026, at the company's Church Street home in Washington, D.C. The two-character play, directed by Kurt Boehm and Keegan Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea, follows two characters across three decades and will feature Irene Hamilton as Kayleen and Jimmy Bartlebaugh as Doug. Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m., with special events throughout the run including a Young Professionals Happy Hour on August 21, a post-show talkback on August 23, a panel discussion on August 30, and a Student Night on September 2.

Beginning August 15, the coming-of-age drama 'cuts to the heart of being human.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 16, 2026) — The Keegan Theatre is pleased to announce the cast and creative team for the first production of its 30th Anniversary Season, Rajiv Joseph's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES. Directed by Kurt Boehm and Keegan Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea, this compelling two-hander spanning three decades runs August 15–September 6, 2026, at The Keegan Theatre on Church Street.

'I'm so pleased to be working alongside Kurt [Boehm] to helm the first show of Keegan's 30th Anniversary season,' comments Co-Director and Keegan Artistic Director Susan Marie Rhea. 'Rajiv Joseph is a playwright with tremendous skill and insight; the way he weaves together this story of friendship—of finding each other, and losing each other, in waves—cuts to the heart of being human, coming into adulthood, and reaching for love.'

About the play:

In the heartfelt and surprisingly funny GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by Rajiv Joseph, two kindred spirits find their way back to each other across a lifetime of scraped knees, broken bones, and beautifully imperfect moments. Beneath the play's sharp wit and darkly comic edge lies a tender story of love, resilience, and the quiet ways we hold on to one another. With humor that sparkles and a connection that feels achingly real, this production invites audiences to laugh, swoon, and recognize the fragile, extraordinary bonds that shape us all.

The cast of two features Keegan favorites Irene Hamilton (Kayleen) and Jimmy Bartlebaugh (Doug). 'This script requires actors with extreme range, vulnerability, nuance, and vibrancy,' Rhea continues, 'and we're thrilled to have Irene and Jimmy on board to bring these complex characters to life at Keegan.'

In addition to Co-Directors Kurt Boehm and Susan Marie Rhea the creative team includes Mikayla Setzer (Stage Manager), Alison Johnson (Costume & Hair/Makeup/Prosthetics Designer), Hailey LaRoe (Lighting Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Aoife Creighton (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer & Technical Director), Autumn Tustin (Intimacy Director), and Jared H. Graham (Production Manager).

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES runs August 15–September 6, 2026 with performances Thursdays–Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Friday, August 21: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary drink coupon for patrons under 30 years old.

Sunday, August 23: 'Meet the Artists' Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Sunday, August 30: Panel Event: Getting Through It Together, immediately following the matinee performance. Special guests will join us for this moderated discussion, free and open to all patrons!

Wednesday, September 2: Student Night, which includes discounted tickets to the show for current students with valid student ID, plus an opportunity to socialize with Keegan staff and leadership.

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES received an off-Broadway revival in late 2025. For more on that production, see BroadwayWorld's review roundup from its off-Broadway opening.

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