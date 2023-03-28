Review: BEN BUTLER at Washington Stage Guild

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Now through April 16th.

Mar. 28, 2023  

For the Washington Stage Guild's final production of its 2022-2023 season, the Undercroft Theater has been dressed up in dark wood, Civil War maps, and American flags. It is the office of a Union Army Major General based in Fort Monroe, Virginia-the eponymous protagonist of Ben Butler, on stage now through April 16.

Benjamin Butler, an actual historical figure, served as a commanding officer in the Union Army throughout the Civil War despite his limited military experience. He was stationed at Fort Monroe on the day Shephard Mallory and two other enslaved men arrived at the fort in hope of protection from the Union Army. Butler is forced to choose between abiding by the law (specifically, the Fugitive Slave Law, which Butler had previously been determined to uphold) and saving the lives of Mallory and other escapees. His choice to offer sanctuary marks a pivotal event in the course of the war and U.S. history.

Ben Butler, written by Richard Strand and directed by Kasi Campbell, imagines what the climactic conversations leading up to this event may have looked like. The play opens as Butler's adjutant, Lieutenant Kelly (Yury Lomakin), enters the room and informs General Butler (Stephen Patrick Martin), "There is a Negro slave outside who is demanding to speak with you." He reveals that the escaped slaves are seeking sanctuary, which Butler dismisses. He is, after all, a law-honoring man, and the law is clear: the men are to be returned to their owners. Lt. Kelly exits, tasked with informing the escapees of this fact.

Martin's Butler is clever, a man who enjoys playing rhetorical games with his conversation partners to assert his intelligence and authority. He meets his match in Shepard Mallory, who demonstrates his own rhetorical power before he even steps on stage: Lt. Kelly returns to Butler's office, simultaneously pleading Mallory's case and fuming at the man's refusal to leave. Butler finally agrees to see him.

Shepard Mallory (Theodore Sapp) enters, warm, bold, and determined. He and Butler square off; their philosophies and beliefs clash. Mallory makes his case for sanctuary and Butler grapples with the moral dilemma before him, which threatens his law-and-order worldview.

Butler is continuously surprised by Mallory, revealing the extent of his ignorance regarding the truth of slavery and Black people. Mallory's intelligence, literacy, wit, fear, empathy-Mallory's humanity-and the violence he has survived all seem to throw Butler off his balance. It's enough to convince him to help Mallory. Ben Butler may be the titular character, but it is Shepard Mallory who ultimately upends the future of the Union, of the war, and of the country.

These are rich, complex figures brought to life on stage by Martin and Sapp. It's a delight to watch these two actors work together in this quick, dramatic, and funny show about what it takes to change another's mind, fight for freedom, and institute true justice.

Ben Butler is on stage at The Washington Stage Guild's Undercroft Theatre through April 16, 2023. The run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. Purchase tickets here.

Main photo: Theodore Sapp as Shepard Mallory and Stephen Patrick Martin as Maj. Gen. Ben Butler. By DJ Corey Photography.




The national tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin is a tribute fit for The Queen of Soul. It stopped at Capital One Hall on March 22nd, with a lean and streamlined review that made music the priority.
The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts is proud to release its third edition of a one-stop library database of 100 study links providing scientific evidence of the health benefits (both physically and mentally) of various arts genres for every community sector.
Round House Theatre has commissioned works by James Ijames, Inda Craig-Galván, and joint-commissioned Margot Bordelon and Jiehae Park.
What did our critic think of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Ford's Theatre? Four lady singers dominate in the very best way SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, a musical biography of Sister Rosetta Tharpe (1915-1973). at Ford's Theatre through May 13. Sister Rosetta began singing in church alongside her mother, Katie Bell, who traveled and preached in the rural South before women could vote.

From This Author - Morgan Musselman

Morgan Musselman is a writer/reader living in Washington, DC. After receiving her B.A. in English Literature from the University of Iowa, Morgan moved to DC and began working at a local nonprofit. ... (read more about this author)


March 28, 2023

BEN BUTLER, a witty and swift-moving play inspired by a pivotal event in the U.S. Civil War, is on stage now through April 16 at the Washington Stage Guild.
February 1, 2023

Now through February 19, the Washington Stage Guild presents Samuel Beckett’s eerie and philosophical single-act tragicomedy, ENDGAME, directed by Alan Wade. Bill Largess, Matty Griffiths, David Bryan Jackson, and Rosemary Regan captivate audiences as their characters grapple with existence within a desolate post-apocalyptic world.
December 5, 2022

Synetic Theater’s holiday production, Snow Maiden, delivers a dose of whimsy to the local theater scene this December. Created by Helen-Hayes Award-winning choreographer and Synetic Co-Founder Irina Tsikurishvili, Snow Maiden utilizes the Synetic’s signature style to tell a new interpretation of the classic 19th-century story.
October 22, 2022

My Body No Choice is a timely reminder that speaking one’s truth is a powerful means of political resistance.
September 25, 2022

Taffety Punk returns to the stage in full force with their production of Our Black Death: Plagues, Turnips, and Other Romantic Gestures, directed by Marcus Kyd is all at once hilarious, shocking, and bittersweet in its exploration of love during a plague.
