Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Perform as Part of Broadway in the Park at Wolf Trap's Filene Center

Signature Theatre has announced a special collaboration with Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts. On Friday, September 3 at 8PM, Signature & Wolf Trap present Broadway in the Park featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell with a cast of Signature favorites in a program of Broadway's greatest hits including "Don't Rain on My Parade," "I Am What I Am," "The Schuyler Sisters," "You'll Never Walk Alone," and so much more.

Tony-winners Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, The Color Purple) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Man of La Mancha) headline a cast of Signature's favorites: Christian Douglas (Signature's Midnight at The Never Get, Arena Stage's Newsies) Rayshun LaMarr (Signature's Gun & Powder, NBC's The Voice), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Simply Sondheim, ARSNova's KPOP the Musical), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's A Little Night Music, Broadway's Ragtime), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's After Midnight, 3 Mo' Divas National Tour), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods) and Bobby Smith (Signature's Grand Hotel, Broadway's Crazy for You).

The show will be directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with Jon Kalbfleisch as music director and conductor, and Adam Honoré as the lighting designer.

Date and Time: Friday, September 3 at 8PM

Venue: Wolf Trap - Filene Center

1645 Trap Road

Vienna, VA

Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at wolftrap.org

Safety Guidelines:

Wolf Trap will follow local, state, and federal government and health guidelines in order to welcome the public back to the Park for live performances as safely as possible. Health and safety guidelines are subject to updates and change. Please check Wolf Trap's 2021 Health and Safety Policies and Guidelines for the most current and up-to-date information.

Additional information, amenities, and protocols will be posted to the Wolf Trap website as information becomes available.