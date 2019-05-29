Rainbow Theatre Project Closes Out Season with STONEWALL: 50

Join Rainbow Theatre Project as we present a staged reading of Stonewall: 50, a collection of new short plays that celebrate the legacy and worldwide changes that started from the Stonewall events in June 1969. The protests lit the fire for PRIDE, the effects of which are still as vital today as they were 50 years ago. Performances will begin May 31, 2019 and run through June 2, 2019 at the District of Columbia Arts Center.

The show will be directed by Stephanie Kelly and will feature Moses Brossenbroek, Christopher John, Kelly Jones, Kathleen Lowry, Lalo Medina, Christopher Rios, Kris Roth, Michael Saint-Andreas, and Waleed Waite. Ann Bausum (Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights) is the historical writer.

STEPHANIE KELLY (Director) is the current Festival Director for the DC Black Theatre Festival.

Half a century ago, in June 1969, a tiny gay bar in New York City's West Village became the hub for LGBTQ activism after a violent boiling point was reached between bar-goers and the police who had spent six days harassing them. To commemorate these events, Jonathon Benjamin (One Giant Leap),

Tim Caggiano (Stonewall: In Our Words, Tattoo), Jack Calvin Hanna (Stonewall: In Our Words, Tattoo), and Jeffrey Higgins (Tea in the Hudson) have written short plays and Donna Hoke has written a song,

The Winds of Change, that will be presented as part of the staged reading.

Stonewall: 50 will run from May 31 - June 2, 2019 at the District of Columbia Arts Center. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased for $35. For tickets please visit: http://www.rainbowtheatreproject.org/tickets.html

The Rainbow Theatre Project is committed to being the premier theatre for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community in the Nation's Capital by presenting plays and musicals that reflect the unique experiences, interests and history of the LGBTQ community.





