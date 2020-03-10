Priyanka Shetty's One-Woman Show THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Womxn On Fire Festival

Priyanka Shetty's award-winning one-woman show The Elephant in the Room will be presented at the 2020 Womxn on Fire Festival on Wednesday, March 11th at 7:30 pm and Saturday, March 14th at 3:00 pm at The Keegan Theatre, Washington DC.

Unapologetically Indian, The Elephant in the Room is a funny, yet tumultuous ride through seemingly immiscible cultures, love and loss, issues of race, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere. The play navigates playwright Priyanka Shetty's transition from her deeply embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America.

The Elephant in the Room is written and performed by Priyanka Shetty. The play made its World Premiere in March 2019 with Evolution Theatre and CATCO in Columbus, OH. The play is currently on a multi-city tour that kickstarted at Yale University, New Haven, CT and was most recently performed at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. The play recently won the 2019 Broadway World Regional Awards for Best Play (Professional), Best Director (Professional) and Best Lead Actress (Professional) for its World Premiere in Columbus OH. The play is also heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2020.

Playwright and actor Priyanka Shetty graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting from the University of Virginia and currently serves as a Faculty member at the UVA Department of Drama. Originally from India, Priyanka is the author of two original plays - her one-woman show The Elephant in the Room, and #Charlottesville, a play constructed verbatim from interviews with the residents of Charlottesville, VA who speak about the city in light of the white supremacist rallies and events of August 11-12, 2017. She is currently working on the third play in the triptych titled The Wall.

The Elephant in the Room will be presented on Wednesday, March 11th at 7:30 pm and Saturday, March 14th at 3:00 pm at The Keegan Theatre, Washington DC. Speaking about the upcoming performance, Priyanka says, "The play has been evolving with every performance and the new version has undergone significant changes. I hope the underlying message will resonate with the audience on a deeper level."





