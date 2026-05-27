 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Performances will continue through June 28.

By:

Othello, by William Shakespeare and directed by Simon Godwin, starring Wendell Pierce, is now playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company, with performances running through June 28. Check out all new photos below!

Simon Godwin directs Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Elsbeth) in Shakespeare’s towering tragedy about the power of words to kill. Venice is scandalized when its protector, Othello (Pierce), elopes with a nobleman’s daughter, while his most trusted lieutenant, Iago (Ben Turner, Macbeth), seethes after being passed over for a promotion. Vengeful Iago speaks a word and contorts the world: transforming Othello’s faithful wife into an adulteress and upright men into beasts.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Ben Turner and Wendell Pierce

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Wendell Pierce

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Melanie Field

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Olivia Cygan and Wendell Pierce

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Cast

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Wendell Pierce

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Cast

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Ben Turner

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Lucas Iverson

Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company Image
Wendell Pierce and Olivia Cygan with Em Whitworth, Melanie Field, and Cole Sitilides







Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS

CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical in Washington, DC CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical
Arena Stage (6/12-8/09)
Loot in Washington, DC Loot
Gunston Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical in Washington, DC Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical
Imagination Stage (6/17-7/26)
Wendell Pierce in Othello in Washington, DC Wendell Pierce in Othello
Shakespeare Theatre Company (5/19-6/28)
Josh Johnson in Washington, DC Josh Johnson
DAR Constitution Hall (10/02-10/02)
Commedia Christmas Carol (2024) Streaming in Washington, DC Commedia Christmas Carol (2024) Streaming
Traveling Players Ensemble (12/23-12/23)
The Outsiders in Washington, DC The Outsiders
Kennedy Center Opera House (8/01-8/01)
The Rocky Horror Show in Washington, DC The Rocky Horror Show
Ovations Theatre (7/31-8/09)
ArmEvents presents: An Evening of Elegance & Virtuosity Live Concert in Washington, DC ArmEvents presents: An Evening of Elegance & Virtuosity Live Concert
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/12-9/12)
Gershwin, Bernstein & American Mosaic in Washington, DC Gershwin, Bernstein & American Mosaic
Wolf Trap (8/15-8/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets