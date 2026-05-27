Photos: Wendell Pierce Stars in OTHELLO at Shakespeare Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Othello, by William Shakespeare and directed by Simon Godwin, starring Wendell Pierce, is now playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company, with performances running through June 28. Check out all new photos below!

Simon Godwin directs Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Elsbeth) in Shakespeare’s towering tragedy about the power of words to kill. Venice is scandalized when its protector, Othello (Pierce), elopes with a nobleman’s daughter, while his most trusted lieutenant, Iago (Ben Turner, Macbeth), seethes after being passed over for a promotion. Vengeful Iago speaks a word and contorts the world: transforming Othello’s faithful wife into an adulteress and upright men into beasts.

Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...