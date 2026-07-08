Interview: Theatre Life with Ryan Stajmiger

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Today’s subject Ryan Stajmiger is currently living his theatre life on tour playing the title character in Beetlejuice. The tour is currently playing here in DC at The National Theatre through July 19th. It should also be noted Beetlejuice had its World Premiere Pre-Broadway Engagement at The National Theatre in 2018, so this current engagement is indeed a homecoming.

Ryan’s past stage credits include Frozen (Olaf), School of Rock (Ensemble, Dewey U/S) at the Paramount, Young Frankenstein (Igor), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), Urinetown (Lockstock) at Theo Theatre, Sweeney Todd (Anthony) for Kokandy Productions, and The 25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee (Leaf) at Skylight Music Theatre.

When not performing onstage, Ryan can be found carving pumpkins for his small art business.

DC in the summer can be blisteringly hot and humid so why not grab some tickets to see Ryan Stajmiger as the coolest spirit this side of mortality.

Ryan Stajmiger is truly living his theatre life to the fullest and with Beetlejuice coming home to where it all started, what other reason could you possibly need to attend?

Say it with me now GO SEE BEETLEJUICE!!! GO SEE BEETELJUICE!!! GO SEE BEETELJUICE!!!

How did you get interested in performing?

I've been performing since I was a kid! I was born here and both of my parents were involved in theater in the DC area when I was very young as well as the Milwaukee area where I spent the majority of my childhood. I grew up tagging along to rehearsals and performances and spent most of my summers and off times with First Stage Theater Academy in Milwaukee.

Where did you receive your training?

First Stage was a huge part of my early training. In Highschool I was heavily involved in our school's theater program. I went to college for Musical Theater at Chicago College of the Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. My biggest experience training came from getting involved in as many productions as possible along the way, from student theatre to community theater, to professional, getting real life experience has always been my preferred way to learn!

What was your first professional job as a performer?

I did a lot of theater in Milwaukee growing up but I had been pretty ingrained in that community since I was very young. My first and favorite professional show I booked after moving to Chicago was a production of Reefer Madness in 2012 where I played Jimmy Harper and met a lot of people I'm still very close with!

What would you say is the biggest difference between the movie version of Beetlejuice and the musical?

I think the biggest difference in the musical is that we really get to delve into what makes both Beetlejuice and Lydia tick. They're actually looking for very similar things and have a lot of shared traits, though they go about getting those things and expressing those traits in vastly different ways. It's fun to get a front row seat to watch the two of them bounce around each other where in the movie it's less about that relationship.

Ryan Stajmiger in Beetlejuice.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Your character requires very elaborate make-up and wig processes. How long does it take you to get all made up for each performance?

It takes me about 30 minutes total between make up, wig, costume and props. I've gotten a lot faster with it since opening in February. I have a playlist of around 250 songs now that I blast while I get ready to get me in the right headspace. I keep adding to it in hopes that no one around me gets sick of hearing it.

Beetlejuice has a very loyal fan base with some seeing the show multiple times. What is your most memorable encounter with a fan of the show?

I came out to the stage door in LA, and a kid had a puppet version of me, I've signed some foreheads, those were pretty crazy! I think it's mostly the audience reaction as a whole. The show can have such different energy based on how the audience interacts and plays with us. At certain times, in certain cities, we've felt like rock stars based on audience response, it's nuts.

Ryan Stajmiger and the company of Beetlejuice.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

What is your favorite thing about performing Beetlejuice across the country?

This show is just such a party. It’s fun and fast and funny. It's also about dealing with grief and finding your true community. It really offers a full spectrum of experiences and emotions. My favorite thing about performing it across the country (continent even) is getting to be there with audiences of all different walks of life as they go on that ride with us. We've had about 140 shows up until now, everyone has been different, and everyone has been an absolute blast!

Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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