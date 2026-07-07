Video: First Look at WHAT BECAME OF US at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre has shared a first look video for its current production of WHAT BECAME OF US, offering audiences an early glimpse of the DC premiere before it closes July 26 in the company's ARK Theatre.

WHAT BECAME OF US is written by Shayan Lotfi and follows a sister and brother, one born in the Old Country and one born in This Country, as they move through shared and divergent experiences spanning childhood, adolescence, career, parenthood, and old age. Their differing perspectives on the same life generate both rupture and reconciliation, tracing what the play frames as life's longest relationship. The Observer called it "a soaring, poetic play you'll want to see twice."

The production is directed by Ethan Heard, Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director, and stars Alma Cuervo, Michael DeLorenzo, Stan Kang, and Jo Yang. One of the production's defining structural choices is its alternating cast format: two separate casts, each drawn from a different diasporic background, perform on different nights, giving the same script distinct cultural resonances depending on which evening a theatergoer attends.

BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production and published production photos from the DC premiere.

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