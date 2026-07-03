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Video: PIPPIN's 'Corner of the Sky' Gets a Musical Deep Dive at Signature Theatre

Anika Chapin explores the superstructure and musical lifespan built into Stephen Schwartz's classic 'I Want' song.

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Signature Theatre posted a new educational video pairing a live performance of 'Corner of the Sky' from its current production of PIPPIN with an analytical breakdown of the song's underlying musical architecture. Brayden Bambino, who plays Pippin in the production, performs the number while Director of Artistic Development Anika Chapin walks viewers through what she describes as the song's superstructure, its musical lifespan, and an unexpected connection to Elton John.

PIPPIN is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, following Pippin, the young son of Charlemagne, as he searches for purpose and meaning. 'Corner of the Sky' functions as the show's opening 'I Want' song, establishing the prince's restless yearning, and Chapin's commentary in the video argues that the number carries a more intricate compositional design beneath its seemingly straightforward surface.

The production runs through July 26, 2026 in Signature's MAX Theatre space in Arlington, Virginia. As noted in a BroadwayWorld review, the staging is directed by Matthew Gardiner. Tickets start at $47.

Signature has been releasing a series of video content tied to the production, including an earlier clip of Cedric Neal performing 'Glory' and a previous performance video of Bambino singing 'Corner of the Sky' without the analytical framing.

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