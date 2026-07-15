Photos: THE SMOKER, REFUGEE RHAPSODY and More at Contemporary American Theater Festival 2026

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The Contemporary American Theater Festival (CATF) opened its 2026 season on July 10. The current theater season features five new plays, four of which are world premieres: The Smoker by Lisa D'Amour (world premiere), Refugee Rhapsody by Yussef El Guindi (world premiere), Best Line Wins: A Play Inspired by the Improvised Lives of Elaine May & Mike Nichols by Beth Kander (world premiere), ¡VOS! by Christina Pumariega, and My Favorite Sociopath by Aurin Squire (world premiere). The festival runs through August 2 in three venues on the Shepherd University campus in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. See photos!

The Smoker by Lisa D'Amour depicts an unlikely cohort of under-employed, underinsured dreamers on a New York street corner who have one thing in common: their need for a cigarette. The cast features Brad Fleischer as The Smoker, Orlando Arriaga as Roberto, Danielle Davenport as Tonya, Regina Gibson as Kim, and Vivia Font as The Lady Who Walks Sammy/Ruthie/Miranda. The production includes direction by Shelley Butler, dramaturgy by Bradley Michalakis, sound design by Christian Frederickson, scenic design by Michael Raiford, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and costume design by Lex Liang and Sydney Dufka. Deb Acquavella is Stage Manager, Esther Chilson is Assistant Stage Manager, and Vee Romano is Stage Management Intern. The technical director is Michael Strickland.

In Yussef El Guindi's Refugee Rhapsody, a chance meeting of a pair of young Arab Americans and an impossibly rich patroness sets in motion a chain of events that leads to a violent crime. The cast features Ellena Eshraghi as Sakinah, Jada Alston Owens as Jenny, Revon Yousif as Fouad, Joshua David Scarlett as Richard/Waleed, and Shelby Alayne Antel as Emily. The production includes direction by Zi Alikhan, dramaturgy by Naysan Mojgani, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, costume design by Lux Haac, scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar. Genevieve Dornemann is Stage Manager and Jake Vollmar is Assistant Stage Manager. The technical director is Brodie Steele.

Best Line Wins: A Play Inspired by the Improvised Lives of Elaine May & Mike Nichols, by Beth Kander, follows the real-life comedy duo of Nichols & May, who existed within a system that rewarded 'charming' men and punished 'difficult' women. The cast features Lori Vega as Elaine and Riley Shanahan as Mike. The creative team includes direction by Jessica Kubzansky, dramaturgy by Jackie Goldfinger, sound design by Christian Frederickson, projections design by Mona Kasra, scenic design by Michael Raiford, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and costume design by Ann Closs Farley. Lindsay Eberly is Stage Manager and Jessie Flam is Production Assistant. The technical director is Michael Strickland.

¡VOS! by Christina Pumariega follows Annie as she returns to her estranged birthplace of Buenos Aires to undergo IVF treatments with the renowned Dr. Cossi - a journey toward motherhood that unexpectedly uncovers the lives of two women who vanished during Argentina's Dirty War. The cast features Francesca Santodomingo as Annie and Sofia and Maggie Bofill as Dr. Cossi, Ana & Others. The creative team includes direction by Kimberly Senior, dramaturgy by Sarah Rose Leonard, scenic design by Afsaneh Aayani, lighting design by Anshuman Bhatia, sound design by Caroline Eng, projections design by Kelly Colburn, and costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri. Brandon Clark is Stage Manager and Nathan A. Hernandez is Production Assistant. The technical director is Andrew Neal.

My Favorite Sociopath by Aurin Squire is a biting comedy set at the dawning of the 24-hour news cycle era, portraying three journalism students whose friendship spirals into a dangerous game of ambition, seduction, and betrayal. The cast features Nick Saxton as Miles, Brooke Turner as Gina, and Kennedy Kanagawa as Evan. The production includes direction by Céline Rosenthal, dramaturgy by Paul Adolphsen, scenic design by Afsaneh Aayani, lighting design by Anshuman Bhatia, sound design by Caroline Eng, and costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri. Ingrid Pierson is Stage Manager and Austin Meadows is Stage Management Intern. The technical director is Andrew Neal.

Photo credit: Seth Freeman



Lori Vega and Riley Shanahan in Best Line Wins: A Play Inspired by the Improvised Lives of Elaine May & Mike Nichols



Shelby Alayne Antel, Revon Yousif, and Ellena Eshraghi in Refugee Rhapsody by Yussef El Guindi



Danielle Davenport and Brad Fleischer in The Smoker by Lisa D'Amour



Maggie Bofill and Francesca Santodomingo in VOS! by Christina Pumariega



Nick Saxton, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Brooke Turner in My Favorite Sociopath by Aurin Squire

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