Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Here There Are Blueberries opened last night, Thursday, May 11, at Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C, following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show will move Off-Broadway as part of the New York Theater Workshop 2023/24 season.

Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The ensemble cast includes Scott Barrow (Broadway's 33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Kathleen Chalfant (Broadway's Angels in America: Millenium Approaches), Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Studio Theatre's English), Nicholas Gerwitz (Round House Theatre's The Tempest), Erika Rose (STC's Taming of the Shrew), Anna Shafer (Signature Theatre's The Upstairs Department), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Broadway's Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (American Repertory Theatre's Macbeth In Stride), and Grant James Varjas (Lincoln Center Theater's Twelve Dreams).

Conceived and directed by Tectonic Theater Project Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Here There Are Blueberries was co-authored by Kaufman and Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and devised with Scott Barrow, Amy Marie Seidel, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, and Members of Tectonic Theatre Project. Scenic Design is by Derek McLane (33 Variations), Costume Design is by Dede Ayite (Slave Play), and Lighting Design is by David Lander (Torch Song). Sound Design is by Bobby McElver (AFTER) and Projection Design is by David Bengali (1776). Amy Marie Seidel (Paradise Square) is the Dramaturg and Associate Director and Ann C. James (Sweeney Todd) is the Intimacy Coordinator and Sensitivity Specialist. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA and STC Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez. Production Stage Manager is STC Resident Stage Manager Joseph Smelser and Assistant Stage Managers are Marne Anderson and Jacob Russell.

Tickets start at $35 and are available now through May 28. For more information, please visit Click Here or call our helpful Box Office at 202.547.1122.