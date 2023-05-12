Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

The production runs through May 28.
Here There Are Blueberries opened last night, Thursday, May 11, at Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C, following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show will move Off-Broadway as part of the New York Theater Workshop 2023/24 season.
Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!
The ensemble cast includes Scott Barrow (Broadway's 33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Kathleen Chalfant (Broadway's Angels in America: Millenium Approaches), Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Studio Theatre's English), Nicholas Gerwitz (Round House Theatre's The Tempest), Erika Rose (STC's Taming of the Shrew), Anna Shafer (Signature Theatre's The Upstairs Department), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Broadway's Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (American Repertory Theatre's Macbeth In Stride), and Grant James Varjas (Lincoln Center Theater's Twelve Dreams).
Conceived and directed by Tectonic Theater Project Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Here There Are Blueberries was co-authored by Kaufman and Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and devised with Scott Barrow, Amy Marie Seidel, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, and Members of Tectonic Theatre Project. Scenic Design is by Derek McLane (33 Variations), Costume Design is by Dede Ayite (Slave Play), and Lighting Design is by David Lander (Torch Song). Sound Design is by Bobby McElver (AFTER) and Projection Design is by David Bengali (1776). Amy Marie Seidel (Paradise Square) is the Dramaturg and Associate Director and Ann C. James (Sweeney Todd) is the Intimacy Coordinator and Sensitivity Specialist. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA and STC Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez. Production Stage Manager is STC Resident Stage Manager Joseph Smelser and Assistant Stage Managers are Marne Anderson and Jacob Russell.
Tickets start at $35 and are available now through May 28. For more information, please visit Click Here or call our helpful Box Office at 202.547.1122.
Photo Credit: Cameron Whittman
Moisés Kaufman, Amanda Gronich, and The Cast of Here There Are Blueberries
Moisés Kaufman and the cast of Here There Are Blueberries
Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich
Moisés Kaufman
Amy Marie Siedel, Moisés Kaufman, Matt Joslyn and Amanda Gronich
Simon Godwin and Moisés Kaufman
Matt Joslyn
Elizabeth Stahlmann and Rebecca Erbelding
Moisés Kaufman, Sara J. Bloomfield, Amanda Gronich
Moisés Kaufman, Debby Buchholz, Michael P. N. A. Hormel, Amanda Gronich
Jeffrey LaHoste and Moisés Kaufman
Amanda Gronich, Judith Cohen, Sara J. Bloomfield, Rebecca Erbelding, Moisés Kaufman
Amy Marie Seidel and Sam Reeder
Rebecca Erbelding, Amanda Gronich, Moisés Kaufman, and Sara J. Bloomfield
Members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and their onstage Counterparts
Kathleen Chalfant and Scott Barrow
Charlie Thurston, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Nemuna Cheesy, and Maboud Ebrahimzadeh
Charlie Thurston and Erika Rose
Elizabeth Stahlmann and Rebecca Erbelding
Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Grant James Varjas
Amy Stursberg and Moisés Kaufman
Mark Gude and Michael P. N. A. Hormel
|The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21) PHOTOS
|LA VALENTÍA (Valor)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (4/20-5/14)
|The Horse and His Boy
World Stage Theater (6/23-8/06)
|The School for Lies
Constellation Theatre Company (4/27-5/28)
|Here There Are Blueberries
Shakespeare Theatre Company - Harman Hall (5/07-5/28)
|Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
|The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
|Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/17-7/09)
|The Saturday Morning Garden Club
Shoestring Theatre Company (4/30-5/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW