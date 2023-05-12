Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company

The production runs through May 28.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Photo 1 Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 3 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press Photo 4 Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press

Here There Are Blueberries opened last night, Thursday, May 11, at Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C, following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show will move Off-Broadway as part of the New York Theater Workshop 2023/24 season.

Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The ensemble cast includes Scott Barrow (Broadway's 33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Kathleen Chalfant (Broadway's Angels in America: Millenium Approaches), Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Studio Theatre's English), Nicholas Gerwitz (Round House Theatre's The Tempest), Erika Rose (STC's Taming of the Shrew), Anna Shafer (Signature Theatre's The Upstairs Department), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Broadway's Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (American Repertory Theatre's Macbeth In Stride), and Grant James Varjas (Lincoln Center Theater's Twelve Dreams).

Conceived and directed by Tectonic Theater Project Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Here There Are Blueberries was co-authored by Kaufman and Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and devised with Scott Barrow, Amy Marie Seidel, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, and Members of Tectonic Theatre Project. Scenic Design is by Derek McLane (33 Variations), Costume Design is by Dede Ayite (Slave Play), and Lighting Design is by David Lander (Torch Song). Sound Design is by Bobby McElver (AFTER) and Projection Design is by David Bengali (1776). Amy Marie Seidel (Paradise Square) is the Dramaturg and Associate Director and Ann C. James (Sweeney Todd) is the Intimacy Coordinator and Sensitivity Specialist. Casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA and STC Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez. Production Stage Manager is STC Resident Stage Manager Joseph Smelser and Assistant Stage Managers are Marne Anderson and Jacob Russell.

Tickets start at $35 and are available now through May 28. For more information, please visit Click Here or call our helpful Box Office at 202.547.1122.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whittman

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Moisés Kaufman, Amanda Gronich, and The Cast of Here There Are Blueberries

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Moisés Kaufman and the cast of Here There Are Blueberries

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Moisés Kaufman

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Amy Marie Siedel, Moisés Kaufman, Matt Joslyn and Amanda Gronich

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Simon Godwin and Moisés Kaufman

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Matt Joslyn

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Elizabeth Stahlmann and Rebecca Erbelding

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Moisés Kaufman, Sara J. Bloomfield, Amanda Gronich

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Moisés Kaufman, Debby Buchholz, Michael P. N. A. Hormel, Amanda Gronich

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Jeffrey LaHoste and Moisés Kaufman

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Amanda Gronich, Judith Cohen, Sara J. Bloomfield, Rebecca Erbelding, Moisés Kaufman

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Amy Marie Seidel and Sam Reeder

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Rebecca Erbelding, Amanda Gronich, Moisés Kaufman, and Sara J. Bloomfield

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and their onstage Counterparts

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Kathleen Chalfant and Scott Barrow

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Charlie Thurston, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Nemuna Cheesy, and Maboud Ebrahimzadeh

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Charlie Thurston and Erika Rose

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Elizabeth Stahlmann and Rebecca Erbelding

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Grant James Varjas

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Amy Stursberg and Moisés Kaufman

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Mark Gude and Michael P. N. A. Hormel




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project at Shakespeare Theatres Har Photo
Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project at Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall

What did our critic think of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Tectonic Theater Project @ Shakespeare Theatre's Harman Hall?

Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists Photo
Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists

Ford's Theatre Society will honor Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek at the 2023 gala performance.

5th Wall Theatres Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away Photo
5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away

5th Wall Theatre has announced the passing on May 9th, 2023, of Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol.

Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE Photo
Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE

Rorschach Theatre has announced the world premiere of an immersive rock experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE, adapted by James L. Rogers III and Jenny McConnell Frederick from the novel by James L. Rogers III., and directed by Jenny McConnell Frederick.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Rita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln MedalistsRita Moreno and Marlene A. Malek Named 2023 Lincoln Medalists
5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away5th Wall Theatre's Founding Artistic Director Emeritus Carol Piersol Passes Away
Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINERorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA VALENTÍA (Valor)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (4/20-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Horse and His Boy
World Stage Theater (6/23-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The School for Lies
Constellation Theatre Company (4/27-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Here There Are Blueberries
Shakespeare Theatre Company - Harman Hall (5/07-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/17-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Saturday Morning Garden Club
Shoestring Theatre Company (4/30-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU