Photos: First Look at the Developmental Workshop and Presentation of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD

On Sunday afternoon, Rain and Zoe Save the World had an industry presentation at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland.

In Rain and Zoe, two Washington State teenage climate activists embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a major pipeline across the country, what began as two young environmentalists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up. This play is a funny, sincere and profoundly moving adventure about the ethics of standing up for what you believe, whatever the cost.

The play is written by Crystal Skillman with original music by Bobby Cronin. The presentation was directed by Jared Mezzocchi and choreographed by Orange Grove Dance (Colette Krogol and Matt Reeves). The cast included Winnie Ho (Zoe), Kim Schraf (Player 2), Shaquille Stewart (Rain), and Matthew Vaky (Player 1).

Evan Bernardin Productions acted as the show's general manager. The presentation was produced by Drew & Dane Productions https://www.drewanddane.com/.