Photos: First Look at THE RAINMAKER at 1st Stage

Performances run through December 11.

Nov. 21, 2022  

1st Stage is now presenting The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes, through December 11, 2022. Check out all new production photos below!

Not only is the Curry family farm being paralyzed by a devastating drought, but Lizzie Curry, to the chagrin of her father and brothers, is unmarried with no viable prospects. A charming, confident trickster named Starbuck comes to town and promises to bring rain in exchange for $100, setting off a series of events that enable Lizzie to see herself in a new light.

The Rainmaker stars Tamieka Chavis, Jonathan Del Palmer, Vince Eisenson, Joe Palka, Scott Sedar, Matthew Sparacino, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Nadir Bey, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, sound design by Navi, prop design by Rooster Skylar Sultan, and costume design by Luqman Salim.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane

Scott Sedar, Jonathan Del Palmer, and Tamieka Chavis

Scott Sedar and Tamieka Chavis

Scott Sedar and Tamieka Chavis

Tamieka Chavis

Tamieka Chavis

Scott Sedar and Vince Eisenson

Matthew Sparacino

Jacob Yeh and Tamieka Chavis

Matthew Sparacino

Matthew Sparacino and Tamieka Chavis

Jacob Yeh and Tamieka Chavis




