Photos: First Look at THE RAINMAKER at 1st Stage

1st Stage is now presenting The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes, through December 11, 2022. Check out all new production photos below!



Not only is the Curry family farm being paralyzed by a devastating drought, but Lizzie Curry, to the chagrin of her father and brothers, is unmarried with no viable prospects. A charming, confident trickster named Starbuck comes to town and promises to bring rain in exchange for $100, setting off a series of events that enable Lizzie to see herself in a new light.



The Rainmaker stars Tamieka Chavis, Jonathan Del Palmer, Vince Eisenson, Joe Palka, Scott Sedar, Matthew Sparacino, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Nadir Bey, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, sound design by Navi, prop design by Rooster Skylar Sultan, and costume design by Luqman Salim.