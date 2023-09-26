Photos: First Look at Pearl Cleage's SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD at Ford's Theatre

The production runs through October 15.
Ford's Theatre is presenting Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard by Pearl Cleage, directed by Seema Sueko through October 15, 2023.
Get a first look at photos below!
This timely and poignant world premiere production is part of our ongoing Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions program. Playwright Pearl Cleage explores the election of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor. Cleage sets the play in present-day Atlanta, but soon the story travels back 50 years as citizens of the city recollect and reflect upon the significance of the once-in-a-lifetime election that turned Atlanta into a progressive example of the New South. Cleage’s unique theatrical voice turns Atlanta into a full-blooded character while allowing her audience to feel what it was like to be part of a true historic moment in the Southern capital city. As we mark the 50th anniversary of Jackson’s election of a lifetime, explore Cleage’s evocative depiction of this monumental moment, directed by Seema Sueko (Silent Sky).
Recommended for ages 8 and older.
LOCATION: Ford’s Theatre is located at 511 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. (between E and F Streets).
PERFORMANCES: Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 12 p.m. (except September 28); Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. Additional information at Click Here.
TICKETS: $18-$48
Photo credit: Scott Suchman
The cast
Constance Swain, background: Kim Bey, Shubhangi Kuchibhotla and Alina Collins Maldonado
Shubhangi Kuchibhotla, Derek Garza, Kim Bey, Shaquille Stewart and Constance Swain
Billie Krishawn and Shubhangi Kuchibhotla
Doug Brown and Billie Krishawn, background: Kim Bey
Kim Bey, Doug Brown and Shaquille Stewart
Susan Rome, Billie Krishawn, Tom Story and Constance Swain
Kim Bey and the cast
Kim Bey and the cast
Doug Brown, Constance Swain and Alina Collins Maldonado, background: Shaquille Stewart
The cast
Constance Swain, Doug Brown and the cast
Billie Krishawn, background: Doug Brown, Alina Collins Maldonado, Constance Swain and Susan Rome
Shaquille Stewart, Kim Bey, and Billie Krishawn
Constance Swain, Alina Collins Maldonado and Shubhangi Kuchibhotla
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
