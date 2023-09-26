Photos: First Look at Pearl Cleage's SOMETHING MOVING: A MEDITATION ON MAYNARD at Ford's Theatre

Ford's Theatre is presenting Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard by Pearl Cleage, directed by Seema Sueko through October 15, 2023.

This timely and poignant world premiere production is part of our ongoing Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions program. Playwright Pearl Cleage explores the election of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor. Cleage sets the play in present-day Atlanta, but soon the story travels back 50 years as citizens of the city recollect and reflect upon the significance of the once-in-a-lifetime election that turned Atlanta into a progressive example of the New South. Cleage’s unique theatrical voice turns Atlanta into a full-blooded character while allowing her audience to feel what it was like to be part of a true historic moment in the Southern capital city. As we mark the 50th anniversary of Jackson’s election of a lifetime, explore Cleage’s evocative depiction of this monumental moment, directed by Seema Sueko (Silent Sky).

Recommended for ages 8 and older.

LOCATION: Ford’s Theatre is located at 511 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. (between E and F Streets).

PERFORMANCES: Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 12 p.m. (except September 28); Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. Additional information at Click Here.

TICKETS: $18-$48