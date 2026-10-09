Photos: ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? In Rehearsal at Arena Stage

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Rehearsals are underway for Arena Stage's upcoming production of ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN?, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. The political docudrama by Eric Bentley will run October 17 through December 6, 2026, in the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage's Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. Get a first look inside the rehearsal room in the photos below!

Following its Off-Broadway staging at New York City Center, the production arrives at Arena Stage under the direction of Shapiro, who also helmed the New York Times Critic's Pick revival earlier this year.

Drawn entirely from original transcripts of the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? examines the experiences of prominent artists questioned during a period of political scrutiny and intimidation.

Featuring testimony from figures including Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows and Lionel Stander, the play explores the personal and professional consequences faced by entertainers pressured to protect their careers, reputations and colleagues.

Jason Babinsky reprises his role from the New York City Center production. He is joined by Edward L. Simon, Greg Stuhr, Stephen Cefalu Jr., John Leslie Wolfe, Philip Earl Johnson, Aaron Bliden, Peter Jacobson, Rivka Borek, Jeff Still and Kevin Mambo.

Understudies include Coleman Pedigo, Joey Collins, David Bryan Jackson and Eli El.

Shapiro reunites with the New York City Center creative team, including scenic designer Andrew Boyce, costume designer Johanna Pan, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designers Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen for Milbo Music, projection designer Brittany Bland, and hair and wig designer Brittany Hartman.

Zoë Adams serves as associate director, with casting by Raiyon Hunter, CSA. Morgan R. Holbrook is the stage manager, and Dayne Sundman serves as assistant stage manager.

Arena Stage Artistic Advisor Tazewell Thompson previously shared his enthusiasm for bringing the production to Washington, D.C.

"Edgar Dobie asked me to see the production and I immediately reported back that Arena absolutely MUST produce this play!" said Thompson. "It's brilliant, compelling, frighteningly relevant, and echoes today's indictment of American citizens. I am eager to see it again with the Arena Stage audiences."

ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? begins performances October 17, with press night scheduled for October 22. The production runs through December 6, 2026.

Tickets and additional information are available at arenastage.org/areyounow.

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