Advertisement

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage

Article Pixel Feb. 18, 2020  

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater presents Octavio Solis' Mother Road, a sequel to John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath. Mother Road premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2019 and will run at Arena Stage through March 8, 2020 in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage.

See photos from the production below!

The story follows the terminally ill William Joad and his quest to pass down his Oklahoma family farm to a descendant among the Joads who migrated west. When he discovers that the Joad's are now Mexican-American Jodes', he and his only living heir, Martín, must confront their ideas of family, legacy and America. Inspired by Steinbeck's classic, the two men travel from California back to Oklahoma, making an epic and entertaining journey on the Mother Road all while forging an unlikely bond and coming to terms with their brutal past.

Photo Credit: Margot Schulman

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
The cast

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Mark Murphey and Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Tony Sancho and Natalie Camunas

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
The cast

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Mark Murphey and Ted Deasy

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Mark Murphey, Amy Lizardo and Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Tony Sancho and Mark Murphey

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Kate Mulligan, Amy Lizardo, Mark Murphey and Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Kate Mulligan and Mark Murphey

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Tony Sancho and Natalie Camunas

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Cedric Lamar, Amy Lizardo, Mark Murphey and Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
The cast

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
Mark Murphey and Tony Sancho

Photo Flash: MOTHER ROAD at Arena Stage
The Cast



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Terrific New Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE and A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
  • BroadwayWorld & IAMT Launch Online Theater Classes - Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing from the Experts
  • Check Out Exclusive New Designs In The Theatre Shop
  • Alabama Shakespeare Festival Will Present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK
    • Advertisement