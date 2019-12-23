Photo Flash: Cast of Arena Stage's NEWSIES and Ken Ludwig Volunteered at the United Service Organization

Arena Stage, accompanied by some of the cast from Disney's Newsies, as well as the Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, volunteered at the USO (United Service Organization).

See photos from the event below!

Michael John Hughes, Kelli Youngman and Ken Ludwig all served lunch to active duty servicemen and learned a more about the nonprofit-charitable corporation.

The production will run through December 29, 2019 in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Disney's Newsies is an inspiring story about kids who fight for what is right at the turn of the century, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City, this family-friendly musical follows the story of newsboys and newsgirls who dream of a better life and lead a crusade for justice. Just in time for the holidays, the score features fan favorites, including "King of New York," "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day."





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You