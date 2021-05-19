Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Lafayette Presents FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

Featuring 12 hours Of free classical music

May. 19, 2021  

Opera Lafayette introduces Fête de la Musique - 12 hours of FREE original classical performances online Sunday, June 20, 2021.

From 8 AM until 8 PM, Opera Lafayette will feature music from Bach, Forqueray, and Roussel, behind-the-scenes views into the creation of a production, family-friendly musical programming, as well as performances from Mezzo-Soprano Caitlin Hulcup, Tenor Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, Harpsichordist Justin Taylor, full productions, concert highlights, and many more! We'll virtually travel across the world to historic Edvard Grieg house in Leipzig, Washington D.C.'s Tregaron Conservancy, Fondation Singer-Polignac in Paris, and more.

What began as a singular Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982, has expanded to millions of musicians participating from more than 120 countries on five continents. Each year on the first day of summer, communities around the world come together to celebrate music with free outdoor concerts.

Visit www.operalafayette.org/calendar/fdlm21 for a complete lineup and access information.


