November And December Events Announced At The Hylton Performing Arts Center

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this November and December 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots Series, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, and a lineup of offsite workshops at Prince William Public Library locations as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.

Inviting its audiences to celebrate Veterans Day week, Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra offers an evening of music from the Jazz Age and eras of World War I and World War II in "A Salute to the Military" on November 12. Featuring vocalist Darden Purcell, and Founder, Artistic Director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll, Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra honors our military's Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families. Free tickets will be available for Veterans and Servicemembers with ID (up to 2 tickets each), and can be claimed in-person at the Hylton Center Ticket Office.

Kicking off the holiday season at the Hylton Center, the delightful choral group Chanticleer visits with peace, joy, and a cappella on November 27. Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir performs on December 2, followed by the beloved holiday tradition of American Festival Pops Orchestra on December 9. Concluding December's Hylton Presents performances is U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and folk singer Seán Heely in A Celtic Christmas with Seán Heely on December 11.

Matinee Idylls resumes with a lunch option prepared by outstanding local caterer BluSage, followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists. Beloved Virginia Opera returns with "A Taste of Opera" on November 9, offering favorites for everyone as well as selections from its radiant 2022-2023 season. Family entertainment continues this season with the Hylton Family Series and SUGAR SKULL! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure presented by Mexico Beyond Mariachi, imparting the true meaning of Día de los Muertos through song, stories, and dance on November 13. The Hylton Center is pleased to bring back its American Roots Series with Washington D.C.'s favorite bluegrass band The Seldom Scene on November 19.

