News: DC Artists Come Together in a Cabaret Evening for Montgomery County Humane Society

The event will take place on September 19th.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Monday evenings are in general a dead night for the arts in the DC area but on September 19th, some of the area's best performing artists will come together for a very worthy cause.

The event billed as Sing for Their Supper is a benefit for the Montgomery County Humane Society. All proceeds from this cabaret fundraiser will go towards the organization's rescue efforts, as well as their low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinic. The event is from 6:00 to 9:00pm.

The event is helmed by Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre's Artistic Director Lisa Carrier Baker and Kennedy Center's Director of Musical Theatre and Television Jay Crowder.

The emcee for the evening is Jenni Chase of 97.1 Wash FM Radio.

The stellar group of performers are Kari Ginsburg, Matthew Kacergis, Solomon Parker III, Greg Twomey, Karen Vincent, Caelyn D. Williams, Ramon De La Cruz, Ben Clark, Lily Burka, and Valeria Morales.

The event will be held at the Retreat at Crown Farm which is located at 803 Crown Park Avenue in Gaithersburg MD. For tickets and more info on this event click here.


