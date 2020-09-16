National Symphony Orchestra Quartet Performs For Healthcare Workers in the D.C. Area

The performance was part of the symphony’s In Your Neighborhood program.

A quartet of musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra recently played a 40-minute performance for healthcare workers at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne on Tuesday morning, Loudoun Now reports.

The performance was part of the symphony's In Your Neighborhood program, which offers free performances, educational activities and artistic collaborations in DC neighborhoods.

Performers included violinists Angelia Cho and Andrew Eng, violist Dan Foster and cellist Loewi Lin. They performed Joseph Haydn's String Quartet Op. 20 No. 2 and Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18 No. 1.

Now through November, the symphony will take its In Your Neighborhood program to DC-area hospitals, assisted living centers and other medical facilities.

Read more on Loudoun Now.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You