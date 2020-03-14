National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Temporarily Closes

National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum has announced it will temporarily close.

The following statement has been released:

As a campus that serves our local Washington, DC, community as well as the nation, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum's first priority remains the health, safety, and security of our staff and the people who visit us.

As a public health precaution due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the National Law Enforcement Museum will temporarily close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020.

We are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and maintain ongoing communication with local officials. Regarding a reopening date, we will provide updates on a week-to-week basis on our websites, NLEOMF.org and LawEnforcementMuseum.org, as well as on our social media platforms.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You