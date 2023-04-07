NatPhil Presents Broadway Stars Chris Jackson, Aisha Jackson, and More This Month

The National Philharmonic (NatPhil) pays tribute to one of the greatest singers in pop and jazz history with When I Fall in Love: The Music of Nat King Cole (April 27 at Capital One Hall). Under the direction of NatPhil Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier, The National Philharmonic Orchestra is joined by Tony nominee and Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner Chris Jackson (In the Heights, Hamilton), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square), and duo piano team Steven Mann and Ray Wong (award-winning pianists and veteran performers based in Manhattan) for this pops performance. The program features some of Cole's greatest hits, including "L-O-V-E," "The Very Thought of You," "Mona Lisa," "Sweet Lorraine," and many other timeless tunes.

Tickets start at $19 and are available at nationalphilharmonic.org. Kids 17 and under can attend NatPhil performances for free through the All Kids. All Free. All the Time. initiative.

Patrons are no longer asked to show proof of vaccination to enter our venues, but we encourage everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters.

At this time, patrons are encouraged to wear masks in the venue and through the duration of NatPhil performances. The mask policy may vary by performance. For the safety of our NatPhil family, please stay home if you feel sick or present any of the symptoms of COVID-19.

