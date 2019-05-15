Naked Girls Reading Presents Mystery Edition at the DC Arts Center

The game is afoot! Don your deerstalker, grab your magnifying lens and join your Naked Girl sleuths as they read their favorite tales of whodunits, capers and thrillers! Naked Girls Reading Presents Mystery Edition at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2019 at the DC Arts Center.

Cherokee Rose is delighted to present Alice Darling, Cherie Sweetbottom, and Callie Pigeon for this enigmatic brainteaser. Last month's show, Naked Girls Reading Presents Award Winning Science Fiction, showcased Hugo, Nebula, Prometheus and Locus award winners. Mark your calendars for July 13th at 10pm when we bring you Naked Girls Reading Presents Comedy Undressed.

The show takes place on Saturday, June 21, 2019. Seating is at 10pm and the showtime is at 10:30pm. The show will take place at The DC Art Center, 2438 18th St NW Washington, DC. For tickets, please visit https://nakedgirlsreadingmystery.bpt.me. DCAC members: $17.60 presale/ $21.60 day of show. Must present valid DCAC membership card to the DCAC Box Office. GA: $22 presale/ $27 day of show.





