Naked Girls Reading Presents 7th Annual NERDETTES

Are you in possession of a Tardis key? Do you know how to get to Platform 9 ¾? Did you survive the Mad Titan's Snap? Then do we have a show for you! Hot on the heels of Awesome Con, DC's official Naked Girls are here to definitively prove that Nerds are the new Sexy. Naked Girls Reading Presents the 7th Annual Nerdettes will showcase tales of magic, mutants, madcap adventures, and more geekery than you could imagine. Join the Nerdalicious Cherokee Rose, Cherie Sweetbottom, Alice Darling and Callie Pigeon at the DC Arts Center on May 3rd at 10pm.

Last month's show, Naked Girls Reading Presents Award Winning Science Fiction, showcased Hugo, Nebula, Prometheus and Locus award winners. Mark your calendars for June 21st at 10pm when we bring you Naked Girls Reading Presents Mystery.

The event takes place on Friday, May 3, 2019. Seating is at 10pm, Showtime is at 10:30pm at The DC Art Center. For tickets, visit https://nakedgirlsreadingnerdettes7.bpt.me. DCAC members can get a special price of $17.60 presale/ $21.60 day of show. Must present valid DCAC membership card to the DCAC Box Office. General admission is $22 presale/ $27 day of show





